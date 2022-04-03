Santiago Giménez dreams of arriving in Qatar and facing Argentina

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.04.2022 21:48:59





Santiago Gimenez Return to Blue Cross after his call with the Mexican team after not playing a minute on the last date of the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf. Even so, the youth dreams of reaching qatar 2022 and recognize his love for El Tri although he comes from an Argentine family.

“My whole family is Argentine, I feel Mexican, the truth is, I am more Mexican than Argentine, I’ve always said it. It is a dream and I believe that to achieve it, to achieve it, I must leave my career in God’s hands, work hard and it will come soon, ”he said.

The striker scored the winning goal against Atlas and contrary to what one might think with the departure of Bryan Angle of the team and that leaves Santi as the only center forward, the player ruled out that the goal had freed him from pressure with these situations that the squad is going through.

“All goals are beautiful, I don’t think it released pressure. I’m happy with the goal, we have a very healthy group and we know that teamwork is essential”.

On the other hand, Santi highlighted the importance of this victory, as it marks a distance from Atlas in the general for the dispute of one of the first four places for direct classification. Now, Lion It is another with which they must make a greater difference in points.

“They were a direct rival, they were ahead of us and I’m sure this helps us to be inside the first four. Our main objective is not to depend on other results and we have to win to be at the top”.

Blue Cross It is fourth place with 20 units waiting for León not to add a win, because that could drop them to fifth by one unit of difference.

​