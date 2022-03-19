Santiago Giménez, the striker who won the race against Chicharito Hernández

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 27: Roberto Alvarado #11 of Mexico celebrates with his teammate Santiago Gimenez #9 of Mexico after scoring his team’s first goal during the friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador at Bank of America Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Santiago Gimenez today is above Javier Hernandez. A frustrated journalist does not say it, he says it Gerardo Martino. The striker of Blue Cross won a place in the call of the Mexican team last minute, but based on perseverance and work. The little boy say goodbye to Chicharito already Rogelio Funes-Mori who will not be among the 28 chosen by the daddy.

Giménez did not come out from under the stones nor is it improvised. The 20 year old gamer He has gone through the entire career for minor teams dressed in green. It’s not a firefighter either.is he future gunner of the Tri for the world cup 2026. Now he will have to earn points, add calls and position himself on the radar of the Mexican fans.

The comparative of baby With his position rivals he is obsolete, he is not just any scorer, he likes to be different. neither is he Raul Jimenezalthough he does not compete with him, the footballer of the Wolves of England eat apartis he undisputed headline of the Mexican painting. The battle of the cement for a position within the national team is with those of the second front: Henry Martin, Funes Mori and Alan Pulido. In a third sector it is dimly visible Chicharito.

Hernandez this more erased than ever from the Tricolor. His great performances in LA Galaxy they were not enough for him Martino you forgive the last of his tantrums. When the coach of the Aztec team is asked about the absence of the team’s top scorer, he chooses to give ambiguous answers. news sources, such as John Suctlifeassure that thanks to Chicharito a member of the coaching staff was dismissed from his position by cover up one of his parties. No one comes out to deny or rectify that information.

The youth squad for Chivas de Guadalajara He may be missed by the fans in the lists of the Mexican team, but behind his back others ask permission to stand out. They are there little boy and Santiago Munozthe last of them risked his comfort zone in Saints to play with Newcastle under-20 of the PremierLeague.

Continue reading the story

For your part Rogelio Funes Morand is also missingbut inside the area when play with Mexico. Can’t find the goal. The Twin became one of the favorite villains when Mexico couldn’t beat Costa Rica, Canada and the United States in qualifying matches for Qatar 2022.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 16: Santiago Gimenez #29 of Cruz Azul battles for possesion with Andre Pierre Gignac #10 of Tigres during the 13th round match between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The chances of “Santi” to get to the Qatar World Cup they increase. Fill Gerardo Martino’s eye will be one of your first missions short term. Her position as a battering ram has polished her. He is not an attacker who prioritizes individualism from breaking the nets by the piece to stand out, their game tends to be more associative. Their numbers say so. Accumulate 13 goals since he debuted with the Machine in August 2019.

The anatomy and prototype of Santiago Giménez They make it stand out from the rest. His 1.82m tall makes his followers believe that his role on the pitch is positional within the large area waiting for crosses on the wings and thus finish off with a header. It’s not just that. The stride of the born in Buenos Aires, Argentinaallows you to drive the ball long distances and team up in front of the goal to find scoring opportunities.

The father of Santiago, Christian ‘Chaco’ Gimenezyou will be able to visualize what the naturalized Argentine did not manage to specify, which is play a world cup with the mexican team. The south american roots that bind the least of the Gimenez they will be a quality that you can take advantage of. Height, build, good footwork and rhythm of association will give you benefit.

Santiago Gimenez has accumulated 13 goals with Cruz Azul since he debuted in 2019 (Photo: Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

It shouldn’t be surprising that he becomes the next reference of attack of the Mexican team soccer. At his young age, he has become the revulsive change that he uses John Reynoso as a strategist Blue Cross. He could well star in the role of second actor if Mexico reaches the World Cup that is coming up in Qatar.

He was already able to finish off the ghosts that followed the Cruz Azul team. After 23 years of drought Santiago Giménez achieved what his father and other legends did not materialize. Win the ninth league title with Azul. little boy, babySanti or whatever you want to call him has earned a position within the Tricolor.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

They capture kidnapping in Mexico in broad daylight of a man in front of his two children