Santiago journalist Osvaldo Nelson Hernández dies of cancer

Santiago.- The veteran journalist, broadcaster and left-wing activist, Osvaldo Nelson Hernández, died last night in this city, suffering from prostate cancer, kidney problems and other health complications.

His death occurred at 9:30 on Saturday night at the José María Cabral y Báez Hospital, from here.

His remains are veiled in the Inavi Funeral Chapel on Enriquillo Avenue, near the Cibao stadium, at 9:00 this Monday morning they will be transferred to the premises of the Dominican College of Journalists (CDP), of which he was a member, reported his brother, Dr. Bruno Hernández.

Osvaldo Nelson

The funeral will be at 11:00 in the morning in the cemetery of March 30.

The president of the CDP, Aurelio Henríquez, the general secretary of the union in this city, Ana Bertha Pérez, the general secretary of the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), Johanna Benoit, and the president of the Santiago Broadcasters Association, Pablo Marte, lamented the death of the veteran communicator.

“Osvaldo Nelson stood out for being a professional, brave and intrepid, in addition, a great human being who raised the flag of ethical and responsible journalism,” said Pérez.

Osvaldo Nelson Hernández was a journalist, broadcaster and a left-wing political cadre who assumed politics as an ideological principle in defense of the Dominican nation.

His voice was important in the presentation of news on the radio and he also stood out for opinion journalism through that medium.