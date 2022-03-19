Santiago Matías speaks: he gives his version of what happened with Jessica Pereira

After the video of Jessica Pereira speaking about her dismissal from Alofoke Radio Show and the controversy generated by his statements, the influencer Santiago Matías, also known as Alofoke, expressed through his YouTube channel his version of events.

In a period of 37 minutes, the CEO of the company “Alofoke media group” defended each point that the communicator and presenter highlighted in the video that she published on Tuesday night.

Among the topics that came to light in the audiovisual, Santiago confessed that Jessica Pereira he used the Alofoke platform to later obtain his interviews.

“If you host your interview for your channel without using the platform, very well, excellent, but if the interviewee comes to Alofoke and you use mechanisms of seduction and influence to bring those guests to your platform, so that is disloyalty to the main platform that helped you to boost your career”, said Matías while staring at the camera.

He stressed that it is not about selfishness, but that in this business an artist immediately offers an interview to two platforms, one of them “loses exclusivity”.

In the same way, he mentioned the particular cases that the Venezuelan highlighted in her interpretation of the facts, especially when it comes to the “Without Taboo” to Mike Towers, Anuel AA and Sylvester Dangond.

Particularly with the theme of Anuel AA, the announcer used as a letter Fabrian Eli’s testimonythe manager of the Puerto Rican artist, who denied that Jessica Pereira contacted him to perform a Sin Tabú with the interpreter of “Subelo”.

“I asked my publicist that the interviews be with the least amount of media possible, for the short time, in which the Listín Diario was and the ‘Alofoke media group’ platform was… I never called Enrique Medina to ask him that Anuel wanted a No Taboo with Jessica Pereira”, Fabrian confessed while on call with Santiago.

Anuel’s handler to end the call stated that “would be unable” to shout that he did not ask for an interview when he did.

Although for Silvestre Dangond there was no call to verify the truth of the facts, Alofoke defends himself on that case with the same argument: “They did not call Jessica Pereira, they did not ask for a No Taboo.”

Through cuts of an interview conducted by Santiago Matías, not yet published, Silvestre Dangond confessed that he was unaware of the platform and that if it were not for his children he would not have gone to do the interview. so the CEO of Alofoke radio showinsinuated that Dangond was not going to ask Jessica for an interview because he was unaware of the Dominican platforms.

“I wish you the best, Jessica, this is the leap you needed to maximize your talent, your project, your pretty boy, as you called him, something that has cost you a lot of sacrifice just as it cost me. This is business, this is something purely business, nothing personal, I love you very much, we will miss you, but it was not the way”, Alofoke exclaimed to end the video titled “Jessica Pereira, here is the proof of your departure from Alofoke Radio” .

Jessica reacted to a call from Fabrian Eli

After “leaking” a part of the video that Alofoke recorded in response to Jessica, the announcer uploaded a publication where a “No Taboo” was displayed to La Ross María which was privatized on November 2, 2020.

“What a nasty, bad, liar, manipulative, selfish, demagogue human being and I fall short”, were some of the words that Pereira placed in that publication, which after a period of 40 minutes he deleted from his Instagram account.

In social networks, the reactions to this message have been divided between those who support Santiago Matías and those who favor Jessica’s version.

Different middle figures like “Melymel” and “Mommy Jordan” have reacted to the mediatic dismissal, both in favor of Jessica Pereira.

“Focus on your project and report it every time you want to knock it down”, were part of the words that Melymel expressed to Jessica through a comment.