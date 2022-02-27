Santiago Metro: What time does it open and close this Sunday, February 27 in the Metropolitan Region?

East Sunday February 27 the Santiago Subway opens its doors again and with it it is reported that the entire network of seasons will be available to users at Metropolitan region.

The state company states that protocols must be respected Covid-19 As the use of mask and that in case of witnessing users who do not complyyou can do the respective complaint on the official website of Metro.

It should be noted that in case of any type of suspension of routes or closure of stationsit will be informed by the official Metro channels as Twitter, Instagram and Facebookand also for the app available of the transport service.

The Santiago Metro maintains the complete network enabled this Sunday.

Santiago Metro: What time does it open and close this Sunday, February 27?

Metro de Santiago informs that it will start the service from 08:00 hours. While the closure is set for the 11:00 p.m..

Check here what the schedule is the rest of the week:

Monday to Friday: 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday and holidays: 08:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

With the Metro app you can receive instant notifications and check the status of the network at all times. Download or upgrade and discover more features. Look for it as Official Santiago Metro uD83DuDE87 pic.twitter.com/n3P01kzXe2 — Santiago Metro – #NewTravel (@metrodesantiago) February 25, 2022

