Santiago Mitre: “With this film I realized that I can also make people laugh”

“That way the actors work well with me because I’m a good drunk…” says Santiago Mitre, one of the great (young) Spanish-speaking film directors in the world, with a smile. Santiago is 41 years old and, precisely, “young” to be a director, and already with a relevant work in his filmography. His most recent film Little Flower (petite flower, like the jazz song of the 1920s) is in some way a stylistic departure from his course to date. Movies like The studenthis remake of the patota (originally made by Daniel Tinayre in 1960) and The range they put him in the orbit of the planet cinema as a “political” filmmaker. A rarity for these times, but it was. Now with this black comedy that was screened at the opening screening of Bafici 2022, Miter dribbled away any typecasting: it is a story that navigates the waters of a certain fantastic costumbrism that ends up involving a Franco-Argentine couple living in Clermont-Ferrand, the city of the factory of the famous Michelin tires.

“This film is like wasabi when you eat sushi”, draws the Buenos Aires filmmaker, a fan of San Lorenzo, in the cafeteria of the meeting point of the Independent Film Festival that these days takes place mostly in downtown Buenos Aires, in the radius of action of the movie theaters of Buenos Aires (Sala Lugones, Lorca, Cosmos and more). There where Miter grew up and trained as a spectator first and as a film student later. Now with Little Flowerstarring the Uruguayan daniel hendler and the French Vimala Pons plus the decisive contributions of Melvil Poupaud, Francoise Lebrun and the eccentric (on screen and, Miter reveals, in real life too) sergi lopez, shaped his film less “serious” and more playful in various ways. “It amuses me, people laugh at performances, so I realized ‘ok, as a filmmaker I can make people laugh’. That is a find for me,” she confesses.

—In big festivals like Cannes and Venice they did not accept “Little flower”. Should it be considered a cursed film?

—It is something that we encourage and to a certain extent, I would say that we feel proud. With Mariano we wrote the film and even Iosi, author of the novel, also participated as consiglieri of adaptation. We shot it, in a beautiful experience, and then we edited it, and we really loved it. We were sure that the film was a very anomalous object and that it could be very well received on the festival circuit. But it turned out that a few programmers did not think the same as us… (laughs), why it happened that way is part of the logic of festivals: there are films that fit into a program and others that don’t. It was a strange year, too: the pandemic conditioned everything, when cases fell in Europe, they rose in South America. I mean, there were also epidemiological criteria for the schedules. But hey, we were rejected at three or four of the most important festivals… Now, having presented the film at Bafici, I tend to see it in perspective and I can’t think of a better premiere than this one. That it is considered “cursed”, seems fair to me. It is a rare film that plays with many formats.

What happens at festivals is that they encourage you to follow a very direct line, and this film has nothing to do with the ones I’ve made so far. If they sent a film of mine, and maybe they knew me because “Mitre’s films are political” and they saw this, it is very likely that they thought “What the hell is this?”

—Does it have to do with the average view of the big festivals with certain cinema that comes from the Third World?

—That is a more or less generalized opinion. I don’t want to say it… But it is true that we live in a time where there is sovereignty of the subject. And if one is from Latin America, well, the topics are expected to be “social”. They prefer that they be of that type. I can’t be sure, but something they “say”.

—Your first films, among other things, drew attention because it was not common -at the time, the first decade of the 21st century- for a young filmmaker to touch on “political” questions. How was that, where did it come from?

—Well, addressing the “political” as a subject caught our attention, yes… It was like a 70s cinema, right? But I did it because it interests me and it is part of my training. Politics is one of the topics I talk about the most, thinking about politics from the cinematographic point of view is what interests me the most and I did in several films. And I will continue to do so. It’s a bit pretentious to say it, but it’s Shakespearean, it’s a subject that deals with the history of dramaturgy. It’s true… I did The student that it was re-political and everyone said “how good, a young filmmaker making this film”. then they came the gang Y The rangein the same line.

—The change of direction that this film marks in your filmography. Is it a path to follow?

—From the outset, what Iosi does has nothing to do with what I do, so the novel itself took me out of my usual zone. Now I’ve tried myself in comedy, I think my previous films didn’t have much humor… I don’t know what I’ll do in the future and I’d rather not know.

—You are clearly part of a “Bafici generation”: your first films, the ones that made your name transcend, began here…

-And not only that. I started studying cinema at Manuel Antín’s school in 1999, the year of the first edition of Bafici. In other words, my training spaces as a filmmaker were the Universidad del Cine and the festival. Edition after edition, the programming devoured me, of. one show to another, seeing four movies a day and sometimes even going in to see the last 20 minutes of a movie because they told me it was good. Bafici is a very important place for me in my idea of ​​cinema, of a slightly freer cinema. This festival always had that, it is a flag of freedom. So that this year there is a focus on Manuel’s work and that my film was seen in the opening screening, it means a lot to me.

—Do you think about the possibility, as has happened with Mexican or Chilean directors in recent times, of filming in English or in what is generically called “Hollywood”? Would you do it?

-I do not contemplate it, it seems to me that we are in a moment of transition in the cinema in which one can make the strong capitals of what they call “Hollywood”, which are now basically the great exhibition platforms, finance films in countries like Argentina, spoken in Spanish, with a big budget. So it seems to me that the directors who want to make a cinema with pretensions of massiveness, we can do it. Because if you are going to film in the United States or with those capitals, it is because you want to make a film that can be seen all over the world… But for that reason: we are at a time when we can generate projects in Spanish that are ambitious, and that can try to have a casting with that kind of actors and be filmed in Argentina. So I’m going to keep trying that way: make films of my own, where I can have creative control and that are big, that have good distribution, but not necessarily go to film in the United States. I tell you this nonsense now and in three months they tell me “come, you have this novel and Margot Robbie is going to act… And I’m going” (laughs). But no, it’s not in my plans.

