Santiago prepares its contingency plan before the passage of storm Fiona

The Prevention, Mitigation and Response Committee of the province of Santiago formally announced its emergency plan for the tropical storm fiona It is estimated that it will pass through the national territory as of Sunday night or Monday morning, and that it will remain in the country until Tuesday morning.

The director of Civil Defense in Santiago, Francisco Arias, said that the institution feels prepared through its “lightning plan” that is in phase 1, which will have 126 shelters for the province and that they intend to enable in alert cases.

“For these shelters we will have the Club Gregorio Urbano Gilbert (GUG), Club Sameji, Bajo Techo de Los Jazmines, Bajo Techo de Gurabo and the sports Complex La Barranquita,” Arias pointed out.

Similarly, he reported that they have already activated their own contingency plan for users of the Rafey Correction and Rehabilitation Center (both men and women).

“In the province there are 92 vulnerable areas and 52 in the city. I urge the mayors to activate the emergency plan in their respective municipalities because this is everyone’s job”, emphasized the local leader.

Edenorte

Andrés Cueto, general manager of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (Edenorte), reported that they will have 43 electricity conductor baskets, 21 cranes, 31 local operation brigades, 11 substation brigades and 10 vehicles available, 10 for any emergency.

Coraasan

“We have an emergency committee that is active. We have a fleet that pass 250 vehicles, which will be available in their entirety and will provide service to each municipality and to all the institutions that need it. As well as a range of trucks, suction pumps, drippers, cranes and ambulances”, stressed Andrés Burgos López, general director of the Santiago Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation (Coraasan).

Health

Representing the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Adalberto Peña stressed that they feel prepared for everything that this atmospheric phenomenon may cause and that both the Presidente Estrella Ureña Hospital and the others are available to receive those affected. , in order to preserve your health above all.

Army

Commander Green of the Dominican Republic Army (ERD) mentioned that they will have two army brigades, one in Santiago and another in the municipality of Mao, Valverde province, as well as a naval air command, a northern naval base and a military presence for the compliance and requirement that is requested by the Civil Defense.

learn more

Félix Rodríguez, regional director of the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET), announced that storm Fiona is currently located about 215 km east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at 92 km per hour, with a maximum wind of 85 kilometers per hour.

He pointed out that the storm’s winds extend from its center to the north at 205 kilometers and the tropical cyclone trajectory models indicate that the storm would be entering the country at the end of the afternoon on Sunday or at night that day.

“Everything indicates that it would enter through San Pedro de Macorís and leave through Samaná, although others say Puerto Plata. What is true is that Onamet maintains an early weather alert for the area of ​​Punta Palenque, Cabo Engaño and Cabrera”, the expert specified.

Likewise, he clarified that the effects of the storm such as heavy rains, dangerous wind and waves they will begin to be felt in a period of 72 hours, and the amount of rain could range between 150 to 250 millimeters and in focal points up to 400 millimeters.

“At the moment the forecast does not indicate significant rains for Santiago or Cibao. However, this does not mean that it will not rain, you have to be vigilant. Starting tomorrow, the rains will be felt in the eastern part and a more deteriorated swell for the north coast between Sunday and Monday, which can even reach 15 feet in height, for that reason the boats must evacuate, “Rodríguez deepened.

Finally, he explained that as this phenomenon approaches the south of Puerto Rico, will have a greater precision of the meteorological forecast for the Cibao.

In that order, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), retired Major General Juan Manuel Méndez, announced that the provinces on yellow alert are Samaná, La Romana, El Seibo, San Cristóbal, San Pedro de Macorís, Barahona, La Altagracia, María Trinidad Sánchez, Hato Mayor, Greater Santo Domingo, Peravia and Azua; while on green alert are Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monsignor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, San Juan, Monte Plata and La Vega.