Santiago Prosecutor’s Office investigates whether there are police officers involved in the Discovery case

Santiago, R.D.

Santiago’s chief prosecutor, Osvaldo Bonilla, said Wednesday that the Public Ministry will be expanding the investigation to determine if there was complicity or participation of National Police agents in the Discovery case.

He said that the prosecution body will have a space to continue expanding the investigations to find more people involved in the network that was dedicated to cybercrime.

Judge Osvaldo Bonilla indicated that are awaiting the report, which describes the raids carried out in the United States.

Prosecutor Bonilla spoke about the issue prior to leading a mass at the Santiago Apóstol Cathedral on the occasion of the National Day of the Public Ministry.

There, the chief prosecutor of Santiago highlighted the good performance of each one of the prosecutors of Santiago in the different judicial cases.

Involved in the Discovery case

Next Monday, March 14, the coercive measure against 38 of those involved in the discovery operation.

Those involved they are Anabel Adames, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5); Pablo Miguel Balbuena, nicknamed Miguel Ortiz “The Valve”; David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hice Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Duran, Juan de Dios Martínez Brito, Salim Bautista Santana.

Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada, known as Blood; José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez.

They also include William Alberto Díaz Cruz, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then or Joel Estévez, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jaquez or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jaquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng (who has North American nationality ), Linda Pérez (also of North American nationality), Bonifacio Estévez or Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari.

At the same time Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortiz, known as Darimán or Dari; José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, alias Max; Emmanuel Castro Ozuna, nicknamed Ticket; Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, known as Mayo; Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, nicknamed Alikate.