Santiago Solari knows that the fans want him out of America and surprised with his response

The voice of the Azteca Stadium was expressed this afternoon after a new defeat of America in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. “Out Solari” was the cry that came down from the steps of the Colossus and that it reached the ear of the azulcrema coach, who said he was aware of the crisis, but assured that he will not give up despite the bad moment.

“The boos are the same, some things are expressed with phrases and others with shouts or boos. I understand the question and you (reporter) understand my position as a sports professional. Sport is always about overcoming adversity, never giving up and I’m not going to give up.”assured.

Added to this, El Indiecito was respectful of the fans’ demonstration and considered it even natural due to the poor results they deliver. In addition, he made a broad analysis of the match and was honest in accepting that his team has received many goals, so it is something that they have to fix beforehand.

“The fans have every right to express themselves, the strange thing would be for them to applaud us. We were in the game for perhaps the first 20 minutes, in a transition they scored a goal for us and at this moment everything costs us a little more. We had our moments in the second half to get in and in another transition, it was over. We have a lot of weakness in defense, they are scoring a lot of goals against us and we have to solve it clearly”he exposed.

Solari, who many times put competitiveness as the main virtue of his team to seek the result, said that so far this season they have not been able to compete adequately and everyone is responsible for it, from their position as a strategist to that of the players with their work on the pitch.

“We have not competed as we should compete in important periods of the game and in other games we have not done it either. Those responsible for returning to the path of first competing and then winning, are us. Me, in what corresponds to the technical-tactical part and to support the group and the players in their role as a footballer “he pointed.

WHY DID SOLARI PUT LAYÚN IN CONTAINMENT?

One of Solari’s most questioned experiments against Pachuca was having Miguel Layún as a means of contention. The movement did not work for him and when asked about what he was looking for, he assured that he bet more on personality than on football.

“With Miguel (Layún) we were looking for solutions in the center of the field in the pivot area with his experience, hierarchy and personality along with other players with personality above tactical issues”finished.