Santiago Solari submitted his resignation and Azcárraga decides the future of América

Emilio Azcárraga decides the future of America and Santiago Solari

February 19, 2022 6:15 p.m.

For him America These are not good times and it is all because the club would be in the last places and Santiago Solari would have considered leaving the team, according to journalist Jonatan Peña, however, Emilio Azcarraga I wouldn’t have accepted it.

The reason for keeping Santiago Solari in the position of coach would be an administrative issue, given that they do not want the Santiago Baths is displayed. According to TUDN, the idea is to retain Indiecito until the end of the tournament.

If the results match the Americacould get into the league even by playoffs, but if until day 7 he has not added the necessary points to be among the top 12, it is almost a fact that Santiago Solari I would leave the nest.

What conditions did Azcárraga give Solari for him to stay?

Two games and 6 points in dispute is the condition that the Argentine coach has to bring the Americain two days with no margin for error, Santiago Solari he will have to rethink the system of the eagles, otherwise he would leave the campus.

