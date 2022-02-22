Santiago Solari takes drastic measures in America and separates two footballers

Santiago Solari received an ultimatum at Club América and decided to remove two players from the squad.

Santiago Solari plays his last silver bullet at Club América ahead of the next match for the 2022 Closing Tournament against Pumas UNAM and decided to separate two footballers from training.

As the rumor began to circulate within the Mexican press, the Argentine strategist identified two soccer players who were not giving their 100 percent and even conspired to make him a bed.

In this way, Solari ended up pointing to Richard Sánchez and Bruno Valdez for the next matches in Liga MX, as they began to report from various media outlets in the Aztec country.

However, the information has not yet been confirmed, but the disclosure of the images of the Paraguayan soccer players in the last match against Pachuca would have been the trigger for Solari to make the decision to seat them.

With the previous defeat, America is in 16th place in the standings in the Clausura 2022 Tournament and they have accumulated a total of one victory, one draw and four losses, which provoked the anger of the fans.

For its part, the next match in the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas UNAM will mark the future of Santiago Solari and will generate curiosity among fans who will long to lose to mark the exit of the Argentine strategist, while others will wait for victory to leave the bottom of the table. of positions.