Santiago Solari’s biggest doubt in his lineup for Pumas vs. America

This weekend the first Classic the Shout Mexico 2022which corresponds to the visit of the America club to the National University Club at University Olympic Stadium. The Eagles They arrive with the obligation to defeat their capital rival, not only because of the obvious rivalry between the two institutions, but also to return to the path of victory that puts those of Coapa as a candidate for the title and a clear justification for the continuity of Santiago Solari in front of the team Cream blue.

Although the transfer market led by Santiago Baths was heavily criticized, the staff of the America is much wider compared to most clubs in the MX Leagueso there are different options to face each game, especially considering that the Eagles They only play one tournament this semester. This way, Solari He has three private positions that he does not know with whom to fill.

It is about the attack, because on the left side, the Argentine strategist could line up Diego Lainez or Alexander Zendejaswhich would also have the obligation to prevent Alan Mozo rise freely to join the offensive of Cougars. On the right, they could play with the technical quality of Diego Valdesor the imbalance that it may generate Juan Otero. Finally, the center forward could be Federico Vinas or Roger Martinezone with finishing characteristics and another with greater skill in the legs to take off rivals head-on.

The absence that worries Santiago Solari

Henry Martin reported respiratory problems that, so far, are not associated with Covid-19even so, you will most likely not be able to see activity with the bluecream in one of the most important matches of the entire tournament. Therefore it is vital that vineyardsin case you are the chosen one, take advantage of the new opportunity.