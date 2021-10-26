Santiment: Ethereum could stay above $ 4,000

Lately the price of Ethereum (ETH) is back above $ 4,000, recording the new all-time high five days ago.

The trend of Ethereum

In reality, just before mid-May the price had risen above this threshold, but then it remained there only for two days, on the 12th and 15th. low below $ 1,800 on July 21.

Since then, the price has grown by 133%, and has been hovering around the $ 4,000 mark for six days, although the 22nd, 23rd and 24th have momentarily fallen below.

Therefore, the current trend differs from that of mid-May, when only in two single days the price had briefly remained above this psychological threshold.

According to Santiment the current scenario would allow the price of ETH to be stay above $ 4,000.

👍 #Ethereum is still hovering at an impressive $ 4,230 market price. Address activity showed impressive sustainability through a normally slow weekend, & though token circulation has been flat, on-chain metrics are justifying prices remaining above $ 4k. https://t.co/ImcJt3jlCc pic.twitter.com/UutLKrG2rU – Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 26, 2021

It is currently hovering around $ 4,200, just below the all-time high of over $ 4,350 a few days ago.

Why Ethereum will stay above $ 4,000: Santiment’s metrics

Santiment writes:

“Address activity showed impressive sustainability over a normally slow weekend, and although token circulation has been flat, chain metrics justify prices staying above $ 4k.”

The posted graph shows the 30-day moving average both of number of active addresses on the Ethereum blockchain, both i total volumes of ETH in circulation every day: both of these curves have been almost flat since the end of July, although large changes are clearly visible on the individual days.

However, starting from mid-October, the moving average of the number of daily active addresses registered a clear growth, in some ways similar to that of the first half of September. But if then the price was down, in the last few weeks it has been rising, so the scenario is very different.

On the other hand, the ETH curve in daily circulation has been slightly decreasing since the beginning of October, and it is probably for this reason that Santiment speculates that the current situation seems so stable as to justify a permanence of the price of ETH above $ 4,000.

In particular, compared to mid-May, the volume of ETH in circulation daily is now lower, while the number of active addresses is much higher. This suggests that currently small retail investors in action have increased, compared to then. The whales, on the other hand, may have begun to wait for possible hikes to sell what they have accumulated in recent months.