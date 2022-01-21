Sant’Ireneo will be a doctor of the Church





Vatican News

Pope announced this last October 7 when speaking to the mixed Orthodox-Catholic working group named after Saint Irenaeus: “I will gladly declare your patron doctor of the Church”. Here we are. This morning, as an official note states, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints proposed to the Pontiff “to welcome the affirmative opinion of the plenary session of the cardinals and bishops members of the same dicastery, regarding the conferral of the title of doctor of the universal Church to Saint Irenaeus“. And the answer, except for twists, can only be affirmative.

Born in Asia Minor, probably in Smyrna between 135 and 140, a pupil of St. Polycarp, Ireneo moved to Gaul where it happened as bishop of Lyon in Potino who died a martyr under Marcus Aurelius. Sent to Rome a few days before the riots that cost his predecessor his life, Irenaeus found himself governing the Church of the whole of Gaul as the only bishop. According to tradition, he was a martyr himself in 202.

Able to combine the depth of theological reflection with the simplicity of life, Saint Irenaeus he is remembered above all as a champion in the fight against heresies. In the five books dedicated to refuting them, he is appreciated for the clarity of the conjugated exposition, as we said, with the care of the good shepherd concerned for his flock, for his people.

A detail underlined by Benedict XVI during the general audience of 28 March 2007. “Saint Irenaeus – said the Pope Emeritus – has the sense of proportion, the richness of doctrine, the missionary ardor of the good shepherd.” As for the fight against heresies, Ratzinger added – “taking root firmly in the biblical doctrine of creation”, he refuted “the dualism and Gnostic pessimism that devalued bodily realities” and reiterated “decisively the original sanctity of matter, body, flesh , no less than the spirit ». Despite the harshness of the doctrinal dialectic, Irenaeus was however also a man of dialogue, as evidenced by his name which, Pope Francis recalled last October, “bears the word peace” recalled in the Greek root eirenaios which means pacific, peacemaker, seraphic. And it is no coincidence that the title he will care about Saint Irenaeus will be that of doctor unitatis, doctor of unity.

As is well known, the title of Doctor of the Church indicates eminent personalities who defended Christian orthodoxy with their own testimony and writings. According to what was established by Pope Benedict XIV (1675-1758) there are three requisites necessary to be recognized as such: an eminent doctrine, an outstanding holiness of life, the declaration of the Supreme Pontiff or of a legitimately assembled Council.