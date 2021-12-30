Santo Blockchain will deliver 50 Bitcoin ATMs in Panama

Panama is doing its best to keep pace with El Salvador’s Bitcoinization, as evidenced by the installation of 50 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in 2022. Thanks to Santo Blockchain, 50 of the planned 300 ATMs will be shipped to Latin America in the first few months of 2022.

A vertically integrated crypto and blockchain company with offices in Saigon, Vietnam, and Panama City next year Santo Blockchain will invest a total of $ 1 million in Latin America as part of its plan involving 300 Bitcoin ATMs.

Santo Blockchain has announced that Panama will be the first country to benefit from the recently purchased Bitcoin ATMs, with Colombia and Costa Rica to follow.

Panama has become an increasingly crypto-friendly jurisdiction. In September, a new bill was put forward to recognize BTC as an alternative payment method, giving Panama more freedom through the use of crypto.

Frank Yglesias, CEO of Santo Blockchain also known as ‘Crypto Hemingway’, is a crypto advisor to Panamanian MP Alejandro Castillero, who oversees regulations related to the new laws. Speaking of the 300 ATM agreement, Yglesias commented:

“Santo wants to help bring a new wave of crypto banking, investing and trading to more than 400,000,000 people in Latin America with insufficient access to banking services, including 10% -15% of Hispanics in the United States.“

ATMs can be used to buy small amounts of BTC with cash. Santo’s business model links the ATM to a BTC layer-2 wallet developed by the company and possibly to a Santo debit card that will be launched in Q3 2022.

In the company’s year-end podcast, Yglesias said Panama is the number one country in Latin America as it represents the gateway to the Americas in terms of trade and logistics, finance and economic stability. In essence, Panama is the “springboard” for wider adoption of BTC in Latin America.

The news is well received by a continent lagging behind when it comes to physical Bitcoin infrastructure. Indeed, Latin America needs to catch up to keep up with the 5,000 Bitcoin ATMs in North America. Additionally, retail giant Walmart tested 200 Bitcoin ATMs in October as part of a plan to install 8,000 across the US.

According to figures from CoinATMRadar, a monitoring site for Bitcoin ATMs, North America hosts 94.8% of devices globally, while Latin America has only 0.2%. Predictably, El Salvador leads the region with 205 ATMs.

Thanks to Santo’s plan to introduce 50 new ATMs in 2022, Panama will offer 73 physical BTC locations, coming just below the UK in the world rankings.