Santo Stefano, the cult films to watch tonight on TV
Here is the list of films that will be broadcast this evening on the main TV channels
After Christmas, the programming of Christmas-themed films and premieres on television continues. Here is the program for this evening
RAI 1
21.40 Maleficent Ⅱ – Lady of evil (FILM 1ªTv) Fantastic-fairytale 2019, with Angelina Jolie
23.40 Special TG1 “Religious songs” (MORE INFORMATION) News, current affairs, thematic weekly /0.50
RAI 2
21.05 Feliz NaviDAD (FILM 1ªTv) Christmas-family 2020, with Mario Lopez
22.40 Christmas at the Plaza (FILM) Christmas-romantic 2019, with E. Henstridge /0.10
RAI 3
21.20 Secret cities “Istanbul” (CULTURE) Travel, history, presents Corrado Augias
23.50 Maybe (FILM 1ªTv) Divorce-family 2019 with Riccardo Scamarcio / 1.20
NETWORK 4
21.25 Unknown – Without identity (FILM) Thriller-crime 2011, with Liam Neeson
11.45 Identities violated (FILM) Thriller-detective 2004, with Angelina Jolie
CHANNEL 5
21.50 Christmas at 5 stars (FILM) Comedy-politics 2018, with Massimo Ghini
11.45 pm Michael Bublé in concert (LEISURE) Swing music, live show at the BBC
ITALY 1
21.20 Freedom Ⅲ “Episode 2” (MORE INFORMATION) Journeys, mysteries, led by Roberto Giacobbo
0.20 Emotions 2021 (SPORT) Special, repertoire, summary of the year / 1.20
LA 7
21.30 The marriage that I would like (FILM) Sexuality-romantic 2012, with Meryl Streep / 23.30
TV 8
21.30 A siren in Paris (FILM 1ªTv) Fantastic-romantic 2020, with Marilyn Lima / 23.25
NINE
21.40 I could have been offended! (FUN) Theater, with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo / 23.25
(21) RAI 4
21.20 Exodus – Gods and kings (FILM) Drama-adventure 2014, with Christian Bale / 23.50
(23) RAI 5
22.00 Across the river and among the trees Ⅳ (CULTURE) Italian territories, documentary series / 23.00
(24) RAI MOVIE
21.10 The journey to Santiago (FILM) Melodramatic 2010, with Martin Sheen / 23.20
(22) IRIS
21.15 Mission: Impossible Ⅲ (FILM) Espionage-action 2006, with Tom Cruise / 23.40
(30) LA 5
21.10 The best gift (FILM) Christmas-romantic 2016, with Danica McKellar / 22.50
(20) TWENTY
21.10 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (FILM) Fantastic-adventure 2003, with Elijah Wood / 2.00
(49) SPIKE
21.30 The Neverending Story (FILM) Fantastic-fairy tale 1984, with Barrett Oliver / 23.15
(26) HEAVEN
21.15 In the mind of the serial killer (FILM) Thriller-mystery 2004, with Val Kilmer /23.15
(27) PARAMOUNT
21.10 Chocolat (FILM) Sentimental-integration 2000 with J. Binoche / 23.20