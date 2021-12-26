Santo Stefano with Telelibertà: The roads of life, In the Viewfinder and Favole in Libertà

Lots of programs and insights into the Telelibertà schedule for Boxing Day, Sunday 26 December. The programming will start at 9, with the weekly column of the Diocese, “The roads of life”.

At 10 am, rerun of the special episode of “Nel mirino” dedicated to the nativity scenes of the city and province. At 1.15 pm the TGL week, which collects facts and salient news of the days just passed, enriched by the special “good news” proposed by our editorial staff for these days of Christmas. At 6 pm the Christmas special “The roads of life” will be back on the air with interviews by Barbara Tondini to the footballer Astutillo Malgioglio and to the priest and theologian Ermes Ronchi.

At 19.30 space for the evening edition of the TGL week embellished with special news. In prime time at 20.30 we will propose a great classic “Mission Impossible” film dated 1996 by Brian De Palma, starring Tom Cruise and next Jon Voight, Jean Reno and Vanessa Redgrave. At 20.10, don’t miss the daily strip “Favole in Libertà” developed for the second year with Teatro Gioco Vita and recorded at Spazio Luzzati. On the 26th the European folk tale “The gingerbread man” is scheduled. Monday 27 will continue with the “Story of one who went away in search of fear” by the Grimm Brothers, always in the company of the actors Nicola Cavallari, Michele Zaccaria and the minstrel Davide Cignatta on the guitar.