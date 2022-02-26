Santos announces Fabián Bustos

Finally it is a fact, the Brazilian team will have Bustos on the bench.

It had been a strong rumor and it is finally official, the Argentine coach Fabián Bustos is no longer the coach of Barcelona SC for this 2022 and will continue his sports career in the powerful Santos of the first division of Brazil.

Through their social networks, the ‘Peixe’ team welcomed the Argentine, pondering that there was finally an agreement to link the strategist. A national title with Delfín SC and another with Barcelona SC led him to take the leap.

The Paulista team already knows Bustos first-hand since they faced him in the group stage of the last Copa Libertadores, where they left with a defeat. The yellows were superior and won 3-1 in Guayaquil and 0-2 in Brazil.

Matias Almeyda and Renato Paiva were also on Santos’ target list but eventually left for former Manta, Liga de Portoviejo and Deportivo Quito.