Santos fan entered the Corona field and hugged Acevedo

Midtime Editorial

/ 04.17.2022 12:14:16





He wanted to see his idol! An amateur of the set of Santos Laguna invaded the pitch TSM Corona Stadiumduring the final minutes of the match corresponding to the Day 14 of the MX League against the White Roosters of Queretaro. The young man managed to hug the archer, Charles Acevedofor a few minutes.

Hug Acevedo

After the amateur managed to reach the Mexican team, Carlos Acevedo tried to defend the young man from the security elements who were present to try to escort him off the field of play.

Similarly, the goalkeeper got rid of the effusive hug by the fan to be able to return to play the remainder of the game. Minutes after what happened, Jordan Carrillo managed to put tables on the scoreboard.

Santos surprises Gallos at the last minute

white roosters already savored the triumph over Saints in the TSM with own goal of Felix Torresbut when everything seemed written, Jordan Carrillo changed the end of the story scored at 95′ the final 1-1 in the Shire.

To the minute 58′a change in Santos Laguna would mark his destiny in this Saturday’s duel, since the entry of Jordan Carrillo meant that his team rescued at least one point at home, after entering through Allan Cervantes.