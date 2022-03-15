Santos fan receives a Xolos fan with a hug at the stadium

Photo: Twitter via @giovanna_jaga

A Santos Laguna fan showed that in Mexican soccer you can receive fans of visiting clubs with respect, as he did so with a man who went to the Corona stadium to support the Xolos.

It was Antonio Jaritas who, as his daughters explained on their social networks, went to give a hug to the rival team during the game of the tenth day in which Santos thrashed Tijuana with a score of 4 – 0.

Giovanna Jaritas wrote on her Twitter account: “My dad in the Santos Model Territory went to give this Xolos fan a hug. You don’t know him, it was just to welcome him.”and attached a photo in which the two men can be seen embracing in the stands.

Karen Jaritas, another daughter of Antonio, shared the same image on her Facebook account and explained the reason why her father had gone to hug the Xolos fan: “my dad doing his thing with the away team,” and added: “He doesn’t know the guy, but he felt the need to give him a hug and make him feel safe.”

The publications of both women have received several comments such as: “your father is excellent!”, “when I grow up I want to be like your father”, “everyone should learn from him”, “Winds for your father, that is what should be done , be friendly, it doesn’t matter what team you’re from, the color of the shirt doesn’t matter”, “what a nice gesture from your daddy, that’s how you should experience a football match in peace and harmony”, “Congratulations on understand that cordiality and respect is the initial responsibility of the fans”.

Even the user @alexbachoc also took the opportunity to recall a similar moment starring an América fan: “the one in the yellow shirt is my uncle, the first time he went to Azteca was in the final against Rayados, and the first thing he did when América lost was to congratulate a fan from Monterrey”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The unexpected proposal of a cyclist to an unconscious motorist