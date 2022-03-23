Santos reached an agreement with an Ecuadorian Brayan Angulo

Santos reached an agreement with one of the Ecuadorians that Fabián Bustos asked for.

During the last weeks several Ecuadorian player names were linked to Santos, since Fabián Bustos is the new DT and wants to reinforce the squad with soccer players he already knows. The leaders of ‘Peixe’ have already begun the negotiations so that the signings begin to arrive.

Joao Rojas, Anderson Julio, Brayan Angulo and Byron Castillo were the tricolors who sounded like the possible reinforcements of the Brazilian club. Today it was learned that Santos finally reached an agreement with one of the aforementioned players and now it only remains to be seen if he will join this transfer market or the July one.

The Mexican journalist Adrián Esparza published that Brayan Angulo has already reached an agreement with Santos to be a new club player. ‘Cuco’ will not renew his contract with Cruz Azul, which expires in June, but the Mexicans want the contract to end and have him for the current LigaMX tournament.

The intention of ‘Peixe’ is that Angulo already joins the squad, but for that they will have to negotiate with Cruz Azul and pay an amount that is not yet known how much it will be. Bustos needs a striker and everything indicates that Santos will incorporate him in this transfer market, so the next few days will be key to the future of ‘Cuco’.