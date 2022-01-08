Sao Paulo marries Bitcoin

Bitcoin in football Brazilian? It would seem so, given that the Sao Paulo FC has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Bitso, which among other things will allow the fans from buy tickets and also merchandising in Bitcoin.

A move that has had great echo among fans of cryptocurrencies, for the initiative of a club that in reality is already well-versed in the world of blockchain, being among those also equipped with own token.

Another goal for Bitcoin

Sao Paulo fans will be able to pay in Bitcoin

The gist of the news, for anyone who is passionate about cryptocurrencies and in particular of Bitcoin is this: The San Paolo will accept $ BTC for the payment of tickets and merchandising. A move that is not actually autonomous, but which is part of one sponsorship relating Bitso, one of the cryptocurrency exchange most important in South America and Central America.

The sponsorship will not only concern the payments in Bitcoin, but also the uniform of the popular Brazilian team, which will see the logo of Bitso both at home and away.

It is not the first time that teams with a large following they enter the aims of great exchange and operators of the crypto world. Only in Italy, just to give an example, are they two the teams of A league who have on their shirt that is linked to the world of cryptocurrencies. It is the case of Binance and gods token of Inter from Chiliz.

Sport as the focal point of the crypto world

Sponsorships from the sports world are now on the agenda for the world of cryptocurrencies. Just think of Crypto.com which spent 700 million for the naming rights ofArena which hosts the matches of Lakers.

There have even been crypto offers for the purchase of Salernitana and in England Bradford Responds To Crypto Investors Today. All this while the market is reeling, in one of the most difficult phases in its recent history.

But a positive sign – because it means that we are only at the beginning of a important path, which will make cryptocurrencies ubiquitous even in the popular culture. With Bitcoin which for obvious reasons will play a fundamental role in this type of expansion – given that it will forever remain the reference point of a multifaceted sector, but which also needs firm points.

With the certainty for the 2022 we will see other initiatives of this magnitude, if not more. THE funds are on a war footing with SEC, a sign of what for Bitcoin it is now an inevitability.