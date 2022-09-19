Saoirse Ronan spoke about her failed cameo in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie – La Cosa Cine

Since it was announced that Greta Gerwig it was going to be a live-action Barbie, the public began to make theories about the actresses who were going to be part of the cast. Of course the name of saoirse ronan rang several times. However, the director's muse ended up not being part of the film.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was going to make a cameo in the film but that in the end it did not end up happening because she was recording The Outrun: “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filmando] over there. She already knew that she was going to play another Barbie. She was devastated that she couldn't do it."

Despite this, Ronan revealed that he still hopes he can somehow make a cameo appearance in the film: "I texted Margot and Greta and said, 'If you're doing some pickup shots, maybe I can walk in the background?'"

The film is headed by margot robbie Y Ryan Gossling What Ken. Along with them are America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick…BOOM!), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Hari Nef (Transparent) Y Will Ferrell as CEO of a toy company.

