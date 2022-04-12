Saoirse Ronan turns 28 and we review her best films

Saorise Ronan He jumped onto the scene at the age of 12 with his spectacular performance in Atonement (atonement, desire and sin)And since then it hasn’t stopped. At 28, the actress accumulates four Oscar nominations.

With each new production in her career, the New York-born, Irish-raised actress makes it clear that she is not only a great actress, but one with great versatility, capable of taking on any challenge she throws her way. Since 2010, Ronan has gone through a large number of genres, surprising with each performance of hers. From the action tape Hannagoing through the romantic drama How I Live Nowand even the dystopian The Host.

Saoirse received her first Oscar nomination at age 13 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Atonement (2007). In 2015 she would receive her second nomination for Best Actress for her role in brooklyn. A couple of years later she would repeat as Best Actress for the leading role in LadybirdDirected by Greta Gerwig. In 2020, she earned her fourth nomination for little women.

On his birthday, we review the best saoirse ronan movies and that you can enjoy streaming.

5. Mary Queen of Scots

Ronan immersed himself in period drama Mary Queen of Scotsthis time together with margot robbie. For this feature film, the actress became Queen Mary Stuart of Scotland, who confronts her cousin Elizabeth I, who after returning as a widow from France, claims her right to the British throne. This film, in addition to its incredible staging, photography and costumes, offers two masterful performances by two of the most talented actresses of recent times.

4.Brooklyn

In brooklyn, the actress put herself in the shoes of Ellis, a young Irish immigrant who arrives in Brooklyn, New York in the 1950s, to start a new life. She soon finds herself in a dilemma of the heart, pierced by the love of a man she knows in America (emory-cohen) and another he meets on a trip to Ireland, played by Domhnall Gleeson. With a subtle and moving performance, the 21-year-old garnered her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards.

3. Little Women

After his great performance in Ladybirdthe actress returned to put herself under the orders of Greta Gerwig for a new adaptation of Little Women. In the film, Ronan plays Jo Marchone of the most recognized heroines in literature and that the actress exquisitely embodies, managing to capture the multiple facets and layers of this complex character, who is torn between love and her desire to progress in life.

Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg are four sisters in their teens who live with their mother in an America that is distantly suffering from its Civil War. With their varied artistic vocations and youthful yearnings, they will discover love and the importance of family ties.

2. Atonement (Atonement, desire and sin)

His first big role was in the adaptation of Atonementbased on the homonymous novel by Ian McEwan, directed by Joe Wright. In this drama, Ronan plays Briony, a 13-year-old girl in 1930s England who witnesses a crime and falsely accuses Robbie Turner (James McAvoy), the son of his family’s housekeeper, to commit it. Robbie and Briony’s sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley), are in love, and Briony’s lie derails any hope that their relationship will end happily.

Although the role of Ronan is secondary, the presence of the young actress is marked by fire on the screen, and whose actions will have unexpected consequences for her future and that of her family.

1.Ladybird

The passage from adolescence to adulthood is not easy, and rarely has it been as well portrayed as saoirse ronan did it in Ladybird. In this film, directed by Greta Gerwig, the actress plays Christine McPherson, a 17-year-old teenager who is in her last year of high school before leaving for college. Between the desires for the future, wanting to know the world, Christine goes through a conflictive stage that leads her to have arguments with her mother, to be disappointed in love, and to realize that the world does not revolve around her. .

