Entertainment

Saoirse Ronan turns 28 and we review her best films

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 33 4 minutes read

Saorise Ronan He jumped onto the scene at the age of 12 with his spectacular performance in Atonement (atonement, desire and sin)And since then it hasn’t stopped. At 28, the actress accumulates four Oscar nominations.

With each new production in her career, the New York-born, Irish-raised actress makes it clear that she is not only a great actress, but one with great versatility, capable of taking on any challenge she throws her way. Since 2010, Ronan has gone through a large number of genres, surprising with each performance of hers. From the action tape Hannagoing through the romantic drama How I Live Nowand even the dystopian The Host.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 33 4 minutes read

Related Articles

First Ibero-American stars confirmed for the gala of the IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards

3 mins ago

Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After 8 years on Televisa, the host leaves them, joins TV Azteca and arrives at ‘VLA’

13 mins ago

James Gunn Says ‘Rogue One’ Is The Most Underrated ‘Star Wars’ Movie

15 mins ago

Lionel Messi will join MLS… on one condition

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button