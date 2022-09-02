Sapere Aude’, among Netflix premieres in September

Netflix has a month of September full of series and movie premieres, among which an expected production starring Ana de Armas stands out. Some of the projects that will arrive on the platform in the coming days are ‘Blonde’, ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ or the premiere of ‘The Heartbreaker’.

‘bonde’

One of the additions that has generated the most expectation is the arrival of ‘Blonde’, the film about the most private part of Marilyn Monroe’s fame. Ana de Armas plays the actress in this film, whose performance has won applause from critics and viewers. It will be available from next September 28 worldwide.

‘The heartbreaker’

A new youth series from Australia also arrives on the platform. From September 14, the youngest will be able to see in ‘The Heartbreaker’ the story of a teenager who is the protagonist of a scandal who will soon have to do everything possible to clear her name.

‘The Devil of Ohio’

Also noteworthy is the premiere for this September 2 of ‘The Devil of Ohio’, a miniseries about a woman who, after taking in a mysterious young woman who has escaped from a cult, will see that the newcomer begins to endanger the family .

Other platform releases

September 1 – ‘Detox’ (1/9)

September 2 – ‘You are not special’

September 7 – ‘Diary of a Gigolo’

September 9 – ‘Cobra Kai’ S5

September 9 ‘Narcosantos’

September 12 ‘Magnificent Ada, Scientist’ S3

September 16 – ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ T2

September 23 – ‘Thailand Cave Rescue’

Related news

September 23 – ‘The ones in the last row’

September 23 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ S8