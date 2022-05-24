Sara Carbonero and Kristen Stewart’s casual ponytail

The long-lasting ‘eyeliner’ used by Sara Carbonero

Kristen Stewart changes her ‘look’ and debuts retro bangs

When temperatures rise, mastering a simple and functional updo is vital to survive hot days without losing an iota of style. We can practice for hours in front of the mirror or surrender to the goodness of the style messya type of hairstyle in which the messier everything is, the more style it seems to give off.

Within this type of hair looks carefree we find the well-known bun, of which Jennifer Lopez has become a great reference -so much so that her go-to stylist, Chris Appleton, has posted a tutorial showing how to do it. This may be the hairstyle messy most popular, but in a season preceded by another in which the queen has been the ponytail, this could not be left out of this attractive and studied informal style.

Sara Carbonero has already said yes to the casual ponytail. The journalist is a big fan of the casual style with certain bohemian airs and her long and abundant weathered hair plays a great role in her outfits. This Monday she Sara she shared a black and white photo on her Instagram wall in which she appeared in a ribbed dress tied at the neck and a high ponytail, with some volume in the front area and letting some strands escape in the area that frames the face.

The woman from Toledo usually shows off the natural texture of her hair, which although it is straight, it does the strands make a certain gesture, providing movement and dimension to the hair. This feature is especially flattering in this type of hairstyle as it emphasizes that orderly disorder that will be recreated.

Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

A few hours after Sara’s post on her social profile, another celebrities sported the same hairstyle in a very different context. Between the accelerated course of events that these days hosts the city of Cannes, last night the presentation of the film took place crimes of the futureattended by Kristen Stewart, showing off his personal hair style. This time she opted for a ponytail very similar to that of the journalist.

Lionel HahnGetty Images

Sporting highly textured hair, the actress gathered her hair to a medium height, revealing the black elastic that held the hair, a detail that betrays the informality of the hairstyle. Like Sara, she also gave some volume in the front area and let some strands escape from the sides that fell on her forehead. In the case of Kristen, in addition, by picking up her hair, the roots of her natural tone are much more visible and contrast with the platinum blonde of the rest of her hair.

How to do a casual ponytail

To achieve the effect that Sara and Kristen’s hairstyles give off, it is important work the hair before picking it up -unless you have naturally wavy hair-. To highlight the texture we will apply a spray of sea water from the middle to the ends.

Then, we will put the hair down and repeat the movement of picking it up with the hand. Once this product has dried, we can create the ponytail. Arrange all the hair at the height you want to fix the ponytail, trying not to undo the effect created previously. Before fixing it completely, pull out a few strands on the sides of the forehead and gently pinch the frontal area so that it takes on a certain volume.

