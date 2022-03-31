Sara Carbonero goes to the butterfly haircut that celebrities love

The journalist has decided to join this trend that is sweeping the ‘celebrities’.

The already more than known ‘butterfly cut’ or butterfly cut has once again been the choice of a supporter of long hair, this time of Sarah Carbonero. The journalist has opted for a change of ‘look’ by choosing this haircut that we can see so much among the famous and that is becoming more and more trendy. Throughout the season, ‘celebrities’ from Margot RobbieRocio Osorno until Jennifer Lopez They have worn this cut that gives the hair the volume and shape that we all want so much.

The key to this cut are the layerswhich being shorter at the front and longer at the back, achieve that voluminous effect and the sensation of wearing a ‘bob’ cut. With the hair apparently somewhat shorter, but wearing the long hair that is so difficult to get rid of at times. In addition, cleaning the ends from time to time is necessary when we have such long hair and even more so if summer is approaching. So choose a cut something daring, different and that we like to show offit will be the best excuse to cut those extra centimeters.

The fringe This cut is the star detail that has become so fashionable in recent seasons. A curtain fringe that frames the face perfectly, which enhances the cheekbone and manages to divert attention to the look. And that, in addition, she suits any type of hair and face. The versatility and movement that this butterfly cut offers us makes jumping into the pool easier and we do not have to worry daily about how we wear our hair.

Jennifer Lopez, with the award Icon at the iHeart Radio Awards. | Chris Pizzello / GTRES

The trends in the theme ‘beauty’ work the same as in fashion and that is, they always come back, because this cut is not something new for this 2022, but the butterfly cut is inspired by nothing more and nothing less than a 70s cut.

Sara Carbonero, who we can see quite active on her Instagram profile, is now involved in the project that began more than a year ago, “Let the dance continue”. A weekly radio show in which he interviews different artists from the music industry. Numerous musicians have already passed through the studio, such as, recently, Sebastian Yatra or Manuel Carrasco. And for these very special occasions, what better than to show off a change of ‘look’ that also suits you so well.