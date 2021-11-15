Sara Duterte and Marcos Jr, the tandem of the “sons of” in the running for the Philippines- Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

The president’s eldest daughter and the dictator’s heir are running for presidential elections. Nobel laureate Maria Ressa: democracy at risk

Considering that 30 percent of political leaders in Asia are “children of”, this shouldn’t be too surprising. But when the offspring are one the son of a dictator and the other the eldest daughter of a president who risks being accused by the International Criminal Court, the descent into the field certainly does not go unnoticed.

It happens that Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, known for having the same flammable character as her father and for being passionate about motorcycles, officially ran for the vice-presidency of the Philippines yesterday, where she will vote in May 2022. Mother of three, 43 years old. , same career as her father, nicknamed “the beater” for an episode that saw her punch a sheriff in the face, she studied law. And, after sharing the Davao city guide with dad, he now takes another step in his footsteps.

Running for the presidency – in the Philippines there is a separate vote for the president and his deputy – is instead Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, aka “Bonbong”. As well as the son of the notorious dictator Marcos. If the tandem were to be confirmed, the country would find itself headed by the son of a man who sacked the country and with his deputy the daughter of one of the most talked about presidents of recent decades, known for his insults – especially the one at Pope – and his violent methods. An idea that doesn’t exactly thrill human rights activists who have been denouncing abuses for years

and the murders of Duterte disguised as a “fight against drugs”, which caused the deaths of 6,600 people, especially among the poorest strata of the population. “These candidacies are an existential test for democracy,” commented Maria Ressa, who has just been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize precisely for her investigations against the current president. «The Marcos-Duterte tandem is the greatest threat to the democratic aspirations of the people. And it only serves the interests of the two families, ”thundered Renato Reyes di Bayan, a left-wing Filipino leader.

Initially, Duterte wanted his daughter to succeed him. But this prospect has restarted the battle in the Philippine Congress to ban the candidacies of members of families already engaged in politics. And “dad” had to back down. But not quite.

To challenge Marcos, Senator Manny Pacquiao, former boxing champion, took to the field, who perhaps could also contend with Sara in the ring. In his program, the request to the Marcos family to compensate the Filipino population for the stolen billions of dollars. The champion has also promised that, if elected, he will reopen all investigations into abuses. And not only. Also in the running since yesterday was Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a loyalist of Duterte, fielded by the current president to maintain control of the situation. If “Bongbong” certainly appears to be the favorite, “Bong” could nibble on that share of votes that would make Sara Duterte more incisive in the game.

Therefore, family and palace intrigues. But be careful to think that nepotism is only an Asian affair. According to a study published in the Historical Social Research, about one in 10 political leaders between 2000 and 2017 had family ties to politics. At the top of the table, Europe and Latin America. “Even in democracies – where citizens can choose their leaders in free and fair elections – membership in a political family translates into a significant advantage,” say study authors Farida Jalalzai of Oklahoma State University and Meg Rincker. of Purdue University Northwest. Two above all, former US President George W Bush and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But there is more. The family bond seems to favor women above all. As in the case of Sara.