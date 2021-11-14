Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, will run as vice president

Sara Duterte, eldest daughter of the president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, he will run as vice president of the country in next year’s elections, in which his father will not be able to run as president because the Constitution prevents him from doing so.

Sara Duterte is 43 years old and is the mayor of Davao, a city that has over one and a half million inhabitants. His possible candidacy as vice president or even as president had been expected for months, also because many polls gave him as the favorite of the voters. According to the information available at the moment, it seems that he will run as vice president of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who headed the country between the 1960s and 1980s. In the Philippines, however, the president and vice president are elected separately.

The elections in the Philippines, a country with over 100 million inhabitants, will be in May and at the moment everything is still rather confused. It is still possible, for example, that 76-year-old Rodrigo Duterte chooses to run as vice president himself, in this case against his daughter.

Duterte has ruled the Philippines since 2016 and has adopted various authoritarian policies over the years, in particular those to counter the spread of drugs: thousands of people suspected of drug dealing or drug addiction have been killed in police operations.