Sara Hector wins the Courchevel giant, third Marta Bassino

Surprise success in the second giant slalom of the world cup in Courchevel, France. The victory, the second in his career and first after a seven-year fast, went to the Swede Will be Hector. Leading the way halfway through the race, the 29-year-old from Sandviken won 2’13 “03 ahead of the American Mikaela Shiffrin (+0” 35), who won yesterday. Back on the podium, the first this season, Marta Bassino: the 25-year-old from Piedmont is third with a gap of 0 “60 from the top, ahead of the French Tessa Worley and the Slovak Petra Vlhova.” It’s a podium that is really worth a lot – said Bassino -, I’m very happy. I needed a result like that after a season start with two crashes. “Out in the second heat Federica Brignone, eighth halfway through the race. Eliminated in the first heat the other blue: Sofia Goggia, Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Karoline Pichler, Vivien Insam and Ilaria Ghisalberti. In the overall world cup standings, Shiffrin strengthens his leadership with 750 points, Goggia is second with 635.

After a short Christmas break, the next stage of the Women’s World Cup will be held in Austria, in Tyrol, in Lienz, with the last races of 2021: a giant and a special one on 28 and 29 December respectively.