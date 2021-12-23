Sports

Sara Hector wins the Courchevel giant, third Marta Bassino

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

Surprise success in the second giant slalom of the world cup in Courchevel, France. The victory, the second in his career and first after a seven-year fast, went to the Swede Will be Hector. Leading the way halfway through the race, the 29-year-old from Sandviken won 2’13 “03 ahead of the American Mikaela Shiffrin (+0” 35), who won yesterday. Back on the podium, the first this season, Marta Bassino: the 25-year-old from Piedmont is third with a gap of 0 “60 from the top, ahead of the French Tessa Worley and the Slovak Petra Vlhova.” It’s a podium that is really worth a lot – said Bassino -, I’m very happy. I needed a result like that after a season start with two crashes. “Out in the second heat Federica Brignone, eighth halfway through the race. Eliminated in the first heat the other blue: Sofia Goggia, Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Karoline Pichler, Vivien Insam and Ilaria Ghisalberti. In the overall world cup standings, Shiffrin strengthens his leadership with 750 points, Goggia is second with 635.

After a short Christmas break, the next stage of the Women’s World Cup will be held in Austria, in Tyrol, in Lienz, with the last races of 2021: a giant and a special one on 28 and 29 December respectively.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chiellini: ‘A Juve player wants the Super League: in Serie A there are too many teams, it is necessary. I would abolish the VAR ‘| First page

November 10, 2021

EXCLUSIVE MN – E. Rossi: “Messias no longer wanted to dream. Now it will be Milan’s surprise”

4 weeks ago

Mourinho: “Today I feel good, Felix decisive. It was not the match for Zaniolo “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

November 21, 2021

Champions League, teams qualified for the round of 16 and the situation of the groups | News

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button