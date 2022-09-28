Sara Revuelta’s tips for well-being at #DOSIS2022

Sara Revuelta García, professional roller basketball player for CD ilunion and the Spanish Women’s National Team, speaks at DOSIS Village about her experience as a professional athlete, sharing her learning and knowledge about health and well-being.

“Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity,” reflects the WHO. This is one of the main bases of the discourse of Sarah Garciaprofessional roller basketball player CD Ilunion and of the Spanish Women’s National Teamwhich sets to #DOSE2022 a reflection on the best way to work on health and well-being.

During the presentation, Sara explains that the factors that determine good well-being are not only based on the discipline of physical training. “Not everything consists of going to the gym and doing my training on the track with my team, with a ball in the basket, but there are many more factors that involve that health within sport”says the athlete.

Following this line of her speech, the athlete emphasizes that in order to complement good sports health, it is essential to dedicate some time to leisure. «Within the break I also want to mention leisure and free time, fun, because we often forget that high-level athletes are still human, so we also need that fun, we need to be able to go out with our friends, be able to be with our family,” he adds.

Sara is part of the best generation of Spanish wheelchair basketball players, participating in the women’s team of this sport. Her great game dynamics led them to achieve a historic bronze in the European held last 2021 in Madrid.

The situation at his club, CD Ilunion, where he plays throughout the year, varies a bit. In Spain there are not enough women for a women’s roller basketball league to be formed. For that reason, the teams are mixed. This shortage of female representatives has caused Sara to be the only woman on her team.

Motivated by such circumstances, Sara, along with her coach Miguel CowboyThey decided to create the Sara Revuelta Campus, with the aim of encouraging more women to take up this sport. This initiative, in addition to attracting new players, also focuses on encouraging those who enjoy this sport to have a place where they can improve.

“We make 3 different groups, basketball on foot, basketball in chair and basketball for children with intellectual disabilities, so that we favor all these social relationships between them, whether they have disabilities or not,” he concludes.