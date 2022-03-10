Sara Uribe impacts the networks after revealing a drastic change in ‘look’

Changes are generally good and even more so when they close cycles or celebrate something. That is the case of the renowned model Sara Uribe, who this March 8 not only changed her haircut, but also her hair color, on Women’s Day.

Uribe was known for a long time for wearing long blonde hair, but this time it was changed to a slightly more orange color. “I dyed my hair orange. My son told me it was his favorite carrot,” were Sara’s words in one of the Instagram stories.

The Colombian model also took the opportunity to send an emotional message to her followers, for the international party: “Today I want to wish you a very nice day, I love you, I carry you in my heart. I feel super proud to be a woman, to be a mother and here I am”.

The former star of Our TV was known in the world of show business and entertainment after participating and winning in 2012 in the reality show of the RCN Channel. This passage through the program opened the doors to this universe and since then she has worked in different places as a model and presenter.

Some time later, she developed her facet as a businesswoman, opening to the public a spa of beauty in different cities of the country and with offices in the key points of said capitals. However, in a dynamic of questions and answers on her Instagram account, she told in October of last year that this cycle had been closed and that his new project is called Valentino by Sara U and is located in New York, United States.

The 31-year-old woman from Antioquia had at the time a love affair with soccer player Freddy Guarín, a native of Puerto Boyacá, which lasted a few years and from which her only son, named Jacobo, was left.

The romance with Guarín was in the eye of the hurricane for a long time and both characters have been talked about for a long time; Sara even reached a point where she decided to be honest with her public and her followers, stating that when she arrived in China, while her then-partner was playing for Shanghai Shenhua, He had a very strong depression.

However, the new times are favorable for the model, because although many have criticized her for some reasons, including the monetary issue between the father of her little one (3 years old) and her, or her weight gain, Sara has shown that she is becoming a stronger human being and does not allow herself to be brought down by malicious comments. from the people.

It is worth mentioning that recently Sara had to defend herself in networks due to the unpleasant comments of the haters who harshly criticized her about her weight, “For those who write to me and are happy telling me that I am very chubby, a kiss on that cheek, so that they stop being so bitter”, answered Sara through Instagram.

“People should stop giving so much opinion about various topics: the body of others, the intimacy of others and the relationships of others,” were the words of Sara Uribe, as reported on her web portal Infobae.