Sarabia with Messi and Neymar for PSG

We know the starting composition of the two teams before the Champions Trophy, this Sunday (8 p.m.), in Tel Aviv.

Never change a winning team. For the Champions Trophy against Nantes this Sunday (8 p.m., live commentary), in Tel Aviv, Christophe Galtier is renewing the same 11 as the one that started against Gamba Osaka a few days ago, for the last preparation match of the PSG (6-2 win). An 11 obviously without Kylian Mbappé, suspended, but with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The two former Barcelonans are associated with Pablo Sarabia in front. Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and other Sergio Ramos are there too. In goal, it is Gianluigi Donnarumma, officially inducted number 1 this summer, who is preferred to Keylor Navas, number 2. A rookie in this starting team, Vitinha. Freshly arrived from Leipzig, Nordi Mukiele is on the bench and Hugo Ekitike, in Paris.

On the side of Nantes, it’s classic, with the newcomer Evann Guessand in front. It should be noted that Sébastien Corchia, injured against Rennes in a friendly, holds his place in defense. In the middle, we find the 32-year-old French international Moussa Sissoko, the experience asset of this young Nantes team for this season.