Sarah Ferguson, the surprise of Venice: what does Prince Andrew’s ex do with Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman?

If on the day of the premiere Hillary Clinton surprised those present by walking down the red carpet at the Lido like a true star, this Wednesday was Sarah Ferguson the one that has left the photographers speechless venice festival. Wearing a classic green dress, her favourite, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife paraded with a smile on her face and attended the premiere of The Sonthe drama starring Hugh Jackman Y Laura Dern.

The former daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II of England has also attended the amfAR galaa charity event whose proceeds go to AIDS research and which offers a welcome cocktail, an auction, a black-tie dinner and musical performances.









Returning to the red carpet, the protagonist of the film, Laura Dern, has dazzled with a magnificent princess cut dress signed by Armani, made with crinoline and tulle with applications. The matching sequined jacket gave it an original and very chic touch.









The other star of the night, vanessa kirbywho is part of the cast of The Sonhas opted for a bronze couture Valentino with thin straps, appliqués and a feathered hem.









Hugh Jackmanmeanwhile, attended the premiere with his wife, Deborah Lee-Furness, who wore a black dress with a cape at the back and an XL frock coat.









Black has been the star color of the night and two of the most acclaimed models have been the corseted gothic Natasha Poly, with a halter neck and a maxi side slit in the skirt signed by Dolce & Gabbana; and the one of Sarah Sampaio, sequined and bare back.















