Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have married, we tell you everything

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married officially. At last! If you’ve followed the couple’s history, you’ll know this is a huge milestone for them, considering how long they’ve been engaged (and joking about it). And yes, the big news that has grabbed headlines this weekend has been that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in Georgia. But the truth is that in California another ‘bodorrio’ has been celebrated with VIP guests and here we have come to tell you about the salseo.

Sophia Vergara was the one who confirmed the event through her Instagram profile, and later many of those who were there also began to post images. The ceremony took place at Sunstone Winery, near Santa Barbara, and many of his fellow ‘modern-family‘ (the series that launched them to world fame) attended to the nines.

The couple started chatting over Instagram DMs in 2017 and instantly hit it off. They started dating and in 2019 Wells proposed to her then. Her idea was to get married in 2020 (specifically, on August 8) but the pandemic forced them to postpone the event indefinitely, a term that was diluted this weekend, when the wedding took place.

Record all the photos and how the complicity between the two is appreciated, what monkeys!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding in photos

Interestingly, it was Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitch Pritchett in the series) who officiated at the wedding, and these are some of the images circulating on the Internet.

Among the guests were the cast of ‘Modern Family’ (Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara…) but also other VIP guests, such as Vanessa Hudgens, since they are super friends since the filming of ‘High School Musical’.

Record the photos that the guests uploaded and we are waiting for more officials!

