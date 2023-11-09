Sarah Hyland, Ashley Tisdale and Molly Sims talk about side businesses

When former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale was between acting jobs a decade ago, she felt like she was “wasting what God gave me, which is to be creative.”

“I feel like actors are very creative people, and when we were probably all at home (in 2020) and said, ‘Okay, we have to put the creative energy somewhere,’” he said during the virtual “art of Hollywood” event. of the Times. secondary activity panel” on Tuesday.

Tisdale, who starred in the Disney films “High School Musical” and the television show “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” is the founder of the lifestyle platform Frenshe and its complementary beauty and personal care line Being Frenshe . She is among a growing number of actors who have launched their own brands in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and found new purpose in doing so.

Tisdale joined fellow actors and entrepreneurs Sarah Hyland and Molly Sims to discuss why they left Hollywood to create businesses inspired by their own experiences with physical and mental health. Tuesday’s panel was moderated by Times columnist Amy Kaufman.

Frenshe began when Tisdale began her mental health journey. The actress, who suffers from anxiety and depression, said she wanted to help “people feel less alone.” The wellness platform officially launched in the summer of 2020, when people were craving personal connection amid COVID-19 lockdowns and isolation. After closing her Illuminate makeup line the same year, Tisdale said she was hesitant to re-enter the retail industry.

Years later, Tisdale said she fulfilled her dream of having her own products on store shelves. “It’s been the most successful thing I’ve ever done personally…it was seeing (Frenshe) at Target that made me feel like it was a success,” she said.

Actress and model Sims was already juggling several businesses, including Something Happy Productions and the wellness and beauty podcast “Lipstick on the Rim.” She then added YSE Beauty to her plate in April. Sims created her line out of necessity after her personal experiences with skin conditions, hyperpigmentation and melasma.

Sims, who shares three children with Netflix Films president Scott Stuber, said her skin problems worsened after the birth of each child. “I really had a hard time for about five years not wanting to… leave the house without” makeup, she revealed.

Then, in the midst of a career pivot, Sims decided she wanted to help fill the market with her own “truthful and transparent” skin care line. Sims, founder and creative director of YSE, said her business allowed her to tap into a different part of her business-savvy brain and turn her side hustle into a full-fledged business.

“Love Island USA” host and “Modern Family” star Hyland was looking to make medical supplements more palatable, so she partnered with Jenne Moore and Andrew Remlinger in 2021 as co-founder and creative director of Sourse, a line of vitamin-infused chocolates. The actress, who has spoken openly about living with kidney dysplasia and spending “her entire life in hospitals,” said there was a time when she was taking 30 pills a day, including supplements to offset the side effects of her medication “which saved her life”. medicine.

When the opportunity to join Sourse arose, Hyland said she was excited to tap into her business acumen, some of which she gained from watching “Shark Tank” on ABC.

“It was a different type of foundation in the wellness space that didn’t really exist,” Hyland said of her “snack” supplements.

Whether the actors’ brands began as a solution to personal problems or as a way to innovate, all three panelists agreed that their businesses allowed them to advance their reach on their own terms.

Hyland said she enjoys the stability of having her own brand and not feeling pressured to take advantage of every acting opportunity that comes her way. With Sourse, she can focus on “doing something that’s really important to me and really fun,” she said.

“My dad is a Shakespearean stage actor and he always taught me, ‘Take the next job.’ You always ride that wave,’” he recalled. “I’m very fortunate to be at a place in my career where I can say, ‘I don’t think I want to catch that wave.'”

Sims said he enjoys spending time with his family while working on his various projects, rather than uprooting them to accommodate a television or film project far from home. The all-rounder, who has been in the public eye for almost 30 years, said there will be times when non-entertainment ventures seem “a little more attractive.”

“You have to weigh where you are in your life,” he said. “Yes, acting is amazing, but when you’ve been in the business that long, this right here might seem a little more appealing, and to me, that’s where I am in my life.”

Similarly, Tisdale said she is moving forward with Frenshe. The actress, who shares her daughter Jupiter Iris with musician Christopher French, said she will “always” love acting, but that she finds her work outside of Hollywood more rewarding.

“I feel like I’m doing something more meaningful in my life and helping others,” he said.