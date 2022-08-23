Sarah Hyland married to Wells Adams: the star of Modern Family sublime in a breathtaking dress

Saturday August 20, 2022, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, engaged for three years, got married in California. On this special day, the actress who played Haley Dunphy in the series Modern Family wore a sublime dress signed Vera Wang.

The couple are finally married! Two years after the start of their love story, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got engaged in July 2019, during a trip to a private island in Fiji. If the couple had started preparing for their wedding two months later, the health crisis prevented them from planning. For voguethe actress recalled: “After the first lockdown, I knew we weren’t going to have the big wedding we were planning for at least two years or so. Wells didn’t believe me, but unfortunately, I was right.” After a long wait, it was finally on Saturday August 20, 2022 that the couple said ‘yes’ in a Californian vineyard. Among the guests were many stars of Modern Familysuch as Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, but also Nolan Gould.

For three years, Sarah Hyland knew she wanted to get married by wearing a Vera Wang dress. She thus explained in the columns of vogue : “We had already decided on our location before starting the styling process with Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana-Romero, so it was really about creating a piece that matched the aesthetic of the property. I tried on a dress at Vera that perfectly matched what I was looking for, it clicked!“While the actress opted for simple makeup, makeup artist Denika Bedrossian explained, “We wanted it to be classic and timeless. We did a lot of skin prep with cream, combined with a facial massage to remove any inflammation and bring the bounce back to the top layer of skin.” On the makeup side, she used Charlotte Tilbury products in pink tones, with warm browns to enhance the look.

This detail slipped into Sarah Hyland’s wedding dress

After so much waiting, the actress knew she would be particularly moved on her wedding day. For vogueshe confided:I asked Vera Wang to put pockets in my dress so I could have my handkerchief and Q-tips close at hand.“Later in the evening, it was after cutting the cake that Sarah Hyland changed into a Galia Lahav bias-cut silk dress. On the dancefloor, the pretty brunette then put on a short beaded dress by Georges Hobeika Couture!