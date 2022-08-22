Sarah Hyland (‘Modern Family’) and Wells Adams marry after postponing their wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married. The couple wore three years looking for a wedding date, which was originally planned for August 8, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the global pandemic at the time. Finally, this past Saturday, August 20, 2022, the couple has been able to make their link.

Curiously, the ceremony was officiated by his ‘Modern Family’ partner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitch in the series), and the link was attended by a lot of well-known faces from the American television scene. As expected, all the companions from the cast of the sitcom that launched them to stardom were present: Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould; but also many other VIP faces like Vanessa Hudgens.

The wedding was intimate, with friends and family, and was held at Sunstone Winery, on the outskirts of the city of Santa Barbara, California. For the occasion, Hyland chose a very simple dress, bohemian and with a country touch; with sweetheart neckline and lace details. The groom opted for a classic: black tuxedo with white shirt and black tie.

The couple

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams met in 2017 through social media. At that time, both began to exchange messages through Instagram and, at the end of that same year, they made their romance public. In July 2019 they announced their engagement and held an intimate party. His idea, at first, was to get married in 2020.

However, at the beginning of the following year, with the covid pandemic, the couple indefinitely postponed the date of the link. Despite these setbacks, they kept a positive attitude and did not give up. Recently, Wells Adams spoke for ‘E! News’ and revealed that the wedding would take place sometime that summer. Finally, on August 20, the lovebirds have put an end to this odyssey to become husband and wife.