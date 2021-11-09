Sarah Jessica Parker “aged too badly” for Sex and The City? She replies. And we ask ourselves some questions

X opens his social account, sees the photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and comment. He writes that she is “flabby”, “aged too much and badly” and “that she should do something else”. X often has no name and surname or rather, he has them, but he disguises them behind a nickname. X decided to make an acrimonious and, beyond all measure, ridiculous comment. Why write offenses to the iconic actress of Sex and The City it means first of all experiencing a worrying detachment from the real world. A world where, for example, you can smell: crazy how on social media this doesn’t happen, huh? But let’s stay on the subject. Still in the real world, 56-year-old women are in the midst of an age made of difficulties (like all decades) and awareness, an age that makes the signs of natural aging more evident. an age in which they are committed to living and they pay little attention to an extra sign that appeared under their eyes one morning. Who comments Parker calling her “aged badly”, what friends does she have? What life does he lead? He is aware that if an actress does not give in to the bondage of botox (and facelifts) does a precious gift to women, or rather, does it give two? It takes them away to the dictatorship of the faces of an artificial paradise that so many imbalances it creates on the new generations, who are increasingly in difficulty in accepting each other. And it takes them away from X’s misogyny, who writes to Parker “should retire” a comment that would never be made about a man. X would say that “men age better”. A cauldron of sexism, ignorance, poor understanding of the world and self-acceptance. Stuff that one doesn’t know whether to get angry or feel sorry for. “I know how I am. I have no choice. What can I do with it? Stop getting old? To disappear?Parker’s comment a Vogue. And again: “There is so much misogynist talk around us, and to think that about a man would never have been done”. Chatter, indeed X’s comments, made when pictures from And Just Like That (the sequel miniseries of Sex and The City with ten new episodes) have started shooting on social media and showing Parker with his white hair, his wrinkles. To show her. And Just Like That. She’s beautiful, Carrie. And it’s good that the series moves away from excessive aesthetic attention to show that you simply get older. Possible that actresses over 50 have little if any chance of being protagonists of a movie? Does life on screen stop at 30? We have to show the new generation a company that gives women an expiration date? We must be accomplices of the insecurities induced by social networks and TV series, insecurities that degenerate into dysmorphism when we are too fragile to let “the observations on aesthetics” slip on us. When the women’s body it will cease to be the subject of debate? On FQMagazine a novel by Irène Némirovsky, Jezabel. The story, first published in 1936, is that of Gladys. It is worth reading it, just as it is worth delving into the life of the author. Ideally, X did, which certainly has no interest in it. In fact, it is his pleasure to devote his free time to comment on Sarah Jessica Parker’s posts. Or Julia Roberts. Or a friend, using a second profile. “It’s almost as if they enjoy being in pain for what we are today. And that is about whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, as well as to resort to surgery, ”Parker told Vogue. “Sorrows”, “amused”, an oxymoron. Probably X is fun. Not really grief *. Certainly bitch.