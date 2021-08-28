Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey jr in love and unhappy

“I was madly in love with her.” “Those with him were the most adventurous years of my life”. Like this Robert Downey Jr and Sarah Jessica Parker they recalled – the one in an interview with Entertainment, the other on Yes Network -, their love story that began in 1984 and ended in 1991. “He was the first person I went to live with, he was already becoming famous and I was so proud to witness his professional growth”, she says, but always with a trace of residual embarrassment for the reasons that led that story to end: “it is no mystery that at that moment he had many problems“. But before this happened, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr were a happy couple full of expectations and plans for the future.

They were both 18 when they met. Their fates crossed on the film set Firstborn, where they both had small roles. The story revolved around a boy named Jake, played by Christopher Collet, struggling with his mother’s new partner who he turns out to be a drug dealer. In the cast of young friends of the protagonist there was also the rookie Corey Haim, but the atmosphere was very heavy because Peter Weller, the actor who played the drug dealer, never left the character and attacked the young colleagues if they approached him like “Peter”. Sarah Jessica Parker played the protagonist’s girlfriend but the spark did not strike between her and Collet, as happens sometimes between partners on the set. The one who stared at her for a long time between takes was Robert Downey Jr who played Lee, a friend of Jake. “He was sitting across the room and I looked at her with the feeling that I had a lot to learn from that girl,” he remembers today of those days together on set. After filming finished, Sarah Jessica and Robert continued dating and after two weeks such overwhelming love had broken out that they decided to move in together even though they were very young. He was the one who initially moved into her house. Then, with the writings increasing, they moved into a beautiful Hollywood house that he had counted among its owners also John Lennon and Bette Davis. A peculiarity of the house were the art deco murals that made it far too elegant and demanding for two teenagers. In fact, it was not long before the villa became practically a playground. Robert and Sarah Jessica took over. the habit of throwing balloons filled with water into the windows of their neighbors. garden to spray the water inside the house, forcing them to run to close all the windows, which they never managed to do in time. “They were stupid children’s jokes, I know,” she told People, “But we had a lot of fun.” In Hollywood they still remember them when they left the house together, always dressed more than casually but not neglected, with her cutting her jeans when she got tired of them and wore them like hotpants, and he with tie-dye t-shirt.

Shortly after their cohabitation began, Sarah Jessica Parker realized that as Robert became famous, he was increasingly indulging in drug and alcohol use. But the future Carrie’s Sex and The City, then in his twenties, held out and didn’t abandon him for seven long years because “I didn’t want him to die.” Sarah Jessica literally took care of him but this slowed down his career. “I enjoyed drinking and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t get along well with Sarah Jessica because that’s the furthest away from who she is,” he said years later. “She gave me a home and all her understanding, she tried to help me, I just gave her my love, and clearly it wasn’t enough.” Despite everything, the two even talked about getting married and for a while they even pretended that they had already done so in secret with a Jewish ceremony at the Hotel Mondrian in Hollywood, also talking about the party complete with flamenco dancers and dancers. But it was just one of their much jokes. After seven years of effort and dedication Sarah Jessica Parker, now 25, began to find less and less romantic and less and less heroic picking up her drunk boyfriend from the ground, who often could not even carry out a relationship with her without falling asleep. Much like the Carrie Bradshaw she would play someday, she dreamed of a traditional relationship but was realizing she had fallen into the female trap of.I will save you. Near the end of the eighth year since their first kiss, Sarah has given up. She confronted Robert and told him, “I’m leaving, I’ll just pray you don’t die.” Robert Downey jr, didn’t try to stop her, even though she was heartbroken: “I knew she deserved a lot better than me.” Like we know, fortunately, he is not dead.After the movie Charlot, which made him a major international star, made many other films as he descended to the underworld. Kicked out and replaced in the cast of a few films, he emerged from the discomfort at the beginning of the millennium and never touched alcohol and drugs, becoming an even bigger star. “The most difficult choice, in this type of relationship, is to find enough courage to leave”, she says who in the meantime, after various films including Mars Attacks directed by Tim Burton, she has grown to be an icon with Sex and The City. Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t consider those years wasted time with Robert Downey Jr because they taught her how to take care of someone totally, which came in handy when she became a mother. Robert, for his part, never misses an opportunity to publicly thank Sarah Jessica who, according to him and according to his parents, has allowed him to dodge a tragic and premature death and to reach an age where, after having hit rock bottom, he managed to regain control of his life. They are now both happily married, but not to each other. She with Matthew Broderick, he with producer Susan Levin. If their story perhaps began after his rebirth, they probably would now be one of the most loved Hollywood couples ever.

