Sarah Jessica Parker in sweatpants and heels

Sarah Jessica Parker’s passion for fashion is an open secret. Not only her role as Carrie in Sex and the Cityand more recently in the sequel And Just Like Thayou, have placed him as a reference from side to side of the globe and inspiration for an entire generation, as well as the personal and unique style that he captures behind the screen. The interpreter is not afraid to play with clothes, to combine colors, patterns and even trends that seemed impossible in the same look. She has the ability to do it and defend it with elegance and sophistication, therein lies the key to her worldwide success.

If only a few days ago the trend of the layering and triumphed with a look with multiple layers and sequins as protagonists, today it has once again shown that knows no limits in matters of fashion combining sweatpants with high heels.

For a new day in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker has chosen a pair of sweatpants style joggers in grey, one of the most demanded by style prescribers in recent seasons; He has added a long turquoise blue coat, with which he provided the most sophisticated and at the same time spring touch and finally, some shoes mary jane style in black, comfortable heel and buckle with sequins.

For many, it quickly takes them back to the 1980s and the Spanish popular folklore. It’s talking about this combo and thinking about that iconic lyrics of Martirio: “with my tracksuit and my heels, dressed up but informal”.

Love her or hate her, for this combination there is no middle ground. For this reason, its success in recent seasons has been surprising for a large part of society. Other faces like Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski or the Kardashian clan have also shown their love for this fusion that unites the style comfortable with sophistication.

Also, in numerous fashion firms it is easy to find pants joggers style very similar to the one chosen by the actress, from Zara to Elizabeth Marant. Not located in the sports section but with the rest of the collection, ready to accompany you to any occasion. And yes, also hand in hand with high-heeled shoes.

Celebrity Sightings In New York February 27 2021 Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City. March 13, 2021 GothamGetty Images

