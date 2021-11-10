Sarah Jessica Parker is a victim of ageism

Sarah Jessica Parker, star of the Sex and the City revival, has been under attack for months for her mature woman looks. The actress, now fed up, denounces the sexist attacks aimed at her and her colleagues.

In December, the long-awaited will finally arrive reboot of Sex and the City, “And just Like That“, Where three of the protagonists of the beloved series (Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte) they will live their friendship at 50.

Right from the start of the shoot, when the first images of the protagonists began to shoot, Sarah Jessica Parker found herself at the center of sexist criticism due to age and wrinkles which, let’s face it, are more than legitimate at 56.

Criticism of SJ Parker and Cynthia Nixon’s gray hair

“Everyone has to say something”, tells the actress who has the role of Carrie, “It has too many wrinkles, it doesn’t have too many wrinkles. It almost seems like people don’t want us to feel right where we are, it almost seems like they enjoy seeing us feeling sorry for who we are today. Whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect or if you do something that makes you feel better ”.

In fact, the first criticisms came when fans of the TV series saw appear on social media of photos of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) as they walked around the set showing off their white hair. The message that passed from the comments left below to photos and videos was: a woman cannot afford the luxury of showing her age or the signs of aging! As if all the actresses or protagonists of the entertainment world are forced to disguise themselves with make-up, an impeccable color or in an even more pervasive way through botox injections that smooth out wrinkles or surgeries that change the connotations.

However, the same treatment is not reserved for male colleagues, which come with any look and it is even not uncommon that they are appreciated precisely for the salt and pepper hair as in George Clooney’s case.

“Andy Cohen (American host) has a full head of gray hair and is exquisite. Why is it okay with him? I don’t know what to tell you people! ” continued the 56-year-old.

The world of entertainment and that of social media are harmful to over 50s

The world of entertainment, especially the American one, not the ideal place for women over 50, as we have seen from the complaints from Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone and many other successful actresses who they see the possibility of playing roles of much lesser depth with age. Beyond the world of entertainment, the places where similar prejudices and criticisms lurk most are social networks. As in the case of the actresses of “And Just Like That” reputate (we don’t even know by whom) too old to play the role they have always played as the protagonists of Sex and the City. “I know what I look like and I have no choice. What will I do about it? Will I stop getting old? Will I have to disappear? ”, Concluded the And Just Like That star during an interview in which, tired of being criticized, she denounced the sexist comments.



© Getty Images Sex and the City

And Just Like That, a series aimed at accepting oneself and one’s changes

And Just Like That certainly does not intend to prove that Carrie and friends are still young and as attractive as they once were but, on the contrary, that the passage of time has changed them, even in their habits. This, however, hasn’t stopped them from still retaining their agée charm. Accepting the signs of aging on the body and what are commonly considered cosmetic defects is just one of the many goals that the sequel to Sex and the City sets out to pursue., distancing itself from the 90s TV series, too focused on appearance, perfection and the need to be impeccable always and in any case.

To date, what matters is to get Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda off the pedestal bringing back on television a bit of normality and the desire to be who you really are without having to conform to the dogmas of society. This is also the thought of Sarah Jessica, who in the past had already exposed herself to talk about how it’s not easy to grow old in Hollywood, revealing that she is not interested in ending up under the knife of a cosmetic surgeon to work harder.

We should all be inspired by Parker’s words and never feel judged by characteristics that make us unique and tell something about us.