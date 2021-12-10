Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lawrence and the other best dressed stars

Jennifer Lawrence in sparkling version or classic Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker? Vote for your favorite Best Dressed

Exclusive events (including the “premiere” at La Scala in Milan), film premieres and much more. The looks we loved the most? Surely that of Jennifer Lawrence and for the New York premiere of “Don’t Look Up“: the star wore a sparkling designer dress Dior. Very elegant too Nicole Kidman with a strapless tulle dress from the collection Armani Prive at the premiere of his latest film “Being the Ricardos” in Los Angeles.

Pure elegance for the look chosen by Greta Ferro, guest at the opening of the season of La Scala in Milan, one of the most anticipated events of the year. The Italian actress, famous for the “Made in Italy” series, wore a wonderful velvet model by Armani Privé.

Completely of another kind the more classic look of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the festivities by wearing for the Christmas concert “Together at Christmas“a red coat dress with a maxi bow by the designer Catherine Walker, paired with a pair of sapphire earrings that belonged to the Queen Mother.

Among our favorite looks we could not miss that of Zendaya and for the London premiere of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home chose a blazer embellished with crystals from the collection Alexander McQueen Spring / Summer 2022.

It’s still Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of the highly anticipated Sex and The City sequel, “And Just Like That” in an Oscar de la Renta dress that Carrie would have loved …

In your opinion, who deserves the title of Best Dressed of the week? Choose your favorite!

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior

Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Zendaya in Alexander McQueen

Claudia Schiffer in Balmain

Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera

Rachel Zegler in Elie Saab Haute Couture

Greta Ferro in Armani Privé at the Prima della Scala

Jennifer Garner in Lanvin – Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, Los Angeles

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta and pumps Sarah Jessica Parker Collection at the New York premiere of “And Just Like That“

Soo Joo Park in Chanel – Chanel Métiers d’Art 2021

Gemma Arterton in Christian Dior

Maddie Ziegler in Missoni Spring / Summer 2022 Collection

Chrishell Stause in Genny

Leonie Hanne in Kaviar Gauche and Tiffany & Co jewelry