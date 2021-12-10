Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lawrence and the other best dressed stars
Jennifer Lawrence in sparkling version or classic Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker? Vote for your favorite Best Dressed
Exclusive events (including the “premiere” at La Scala in Milan), film premieres and much more. The looks we loved the most? Surely that of Jennifer Lawrence and for the New York premiere of “Don’t Look Up“: the star wore a sparkling designer dress Dior. Very elegant too Nicole Kidman with a strapless tulle dress from the collection Armani Prive at the premiere of his latest film “Being the Ricardos” in Los Angeles.
Pure elegance for the look chosen by Greta Ferro, guest at the opening of the season of La Scala in Milan, one of the most anticipated events of the year. The Italian actress, famous for the “Made in Italy” series, wore a wonderful velvet model by Armani Privé.
Completely of another kind the more classic look of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the festivities by wearing for the Christmas concert “Together at Christmas“a red coat dress with a maxi bow by the designer Catherine Walker, paired with a pair of sapphire earrings that belonged to the Queen Mother.
Among our favorite looks we could not miss that of Zendaya and for the London premiere of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home chose a blazer embellished with crystals from the collection Alexander McQueen Spring / Summer 2022.
It’s still Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of the highly anticipated Sex and The City sequel, “And Just Like That” in an Oscar de la Renta dress that Carrie would have loved …
In your opinion, who deserves the title of Best Dressed of the week? Choose your favorite!
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior
Credits: Getty Images
Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker
Credits: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
Credits: Getty Images
Zendaya in Alexander McQueen
Credits: Getty Images
Claudia Schiffer in Balmain
Credits: Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera
Credits: Getty Images
Rachel Zegler in Elie Saab Haute Couture
Credits: Getty Images
Greta Ferro in Armani Privé at the Prima della Scala
Credits: Getty Images
Jennifer Garner in Lanvin – Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, Los Angeles
Credits: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta and pumps Sarah Jessica Parker Collection at the New York premiere of “And Just Like That“
Credits: Getty Images
Soo Joo Park in Chanel – Chanel Métiers d’Art 2021
Credits: Getty Images
Gemma Arterton in Christian Dior
Credits: Getty Images
Maddie Ziegler in Missoni Spring / Summer 2022 Collection
Credits: Getty Images
Chrishell Stause in Genny
Credits: Getty Images
Leonie Hanne in Kaviar Gauche and Tiffany & Co jewelry
© All rights reserved