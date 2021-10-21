Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress’s favorite moisturizer

The French brand has a rich celebrity fan club. Anne Hathaway, Heidi Klum, Kelly Ripa, Alexa Chung, are just some of the celebrities who have stated that they regularly use La Roche Posay products in their beauty routine. And as Sarah Jessica Parker told a Today in 2018, La Roche Posay’s Toleriane Fluide moisturizer has been part of her skincare for more than 10 years.

“I’ve been using it for at least 10 years. It’s light weight, odorless, and simply the best moisturizer I’ve ever found. My kids use it too, ”he said. “It’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever used. That’s all. Is fantastic”.

The amazing thing is that you can find this moisturizer on Amazon for around 12 euros. A price that is truly affordable for everyone, especially if it really is so portentous.

Not only. Always on Amazon you can also find a more updated version of this moisturizer, that is the Toleriane Ultra Sensitive Skin. Both versions are loved by buyers. On the second, for example, a client writes: “I started using this cream on the advice of my dermatologist. I have very delicate skin and before discovering this cream it happened to me that with the tan I appeared some white spots without melanin. Since I started using Toleriane ultra on a daily basis, it hasn’t happened to me anymore ”.

Considering the gentle formula, it’s no wonder Sarah Jessica Parker also uses it with her kids. This formula includes brand-specific calming prebiotic thermal water, shea butter, squalane and a dipeptide called neurosensin.

Another buyer writes: “Really great for irritated and sensitive skin. The pediatrician recommended it to me for the face of my two-month-old baby who had dry skin and an onset of cradle cap and it was very useful, also giving it to him I realized that I also have allergy problems and I always have chapped hands, had an improvement. I recommend it “.

