Sarah Jessica Parker too old for Sex And The City

It is now clear that Hollywood is not the ideal place for women over 50, especially after Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone and many other talented actresses have denounced the almost total absence of important roles for those who, like them, have passed the youth for some time. This discrimination that today we discover is rampant not only in the world of cinema but also in that of social networks where, in recent times, it has been targeted above all Sarah Jessica Parker, accused of being too old to re-interpret the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the sequel to Sex and the city titled And just like that. After being silent for several months, the 56-year-old actress decided to tell about the anti-feminist insults that overwhelmed her and her colleagues Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, especially after the first images that portrayed her on the set as Carrie were released. Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“There is so much misogynistic talk around us, and to think that it would never be done about a man,” said Matthew Broderick’s wife bitterly, whose story of the white hair flaunted in front of the cameras of And just like that caused quite a stir, almost as if to say that a woman cannot afford the luxury of showing her age, finding herself forced to disguise herself properly with a good dose of make-up, an always impeccable color and, perhaps, even a few injections of botox that smooth out all the wrinkles. A treatment that, of course, is not reserved for male colleagues, who can show up on the set with any look, including the salt and pepper hair that has led to the success of stars like George Clooney. “Andy Cohen (well-known American conductor, ed), has a full head of gray hair and is exquisite. Why is it good for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! ” continued the 56-year-old.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A hatred towards middle-aged women that Jessica Parker has noticed especially in the world of social networks, where «everyone has something to say:“ She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles ”. It almost seems like people don’t want to see us comfortable with our age, ”Sarah continued,“ almost as if they enjoy being sorry for who we are today. And this concerns whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, as well as to resort to surgery. I know what I look like and I have no choice. What will I do about it? Will I stop getting old? Will I have to disappear?», Then concluded the star of And just like that, proud to have taken part in a project whose intent is not to demonstrate that Carrie and her companions are still young and attractive as they once were but, on the contrary, that the passage of time has changed them but that hasn’t stopped them from being beautiful, charming and comfortable with their 50 year bodiesthe.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Embracing the physiques of women who willingly accept their age is one of the many ways the sequel to Sex and the city wants to distance himself from the 90s TV series, excessively focused on looking perfect and flawless always and in any case, but which today wants to bring back a bit of normality on TV, clearing once and for all that “being a woman is beautiful, any age you have “. A healthy and positive spirit that is also part of Parker, who in the past had already talked about aging in the golden world of Hollywood, revealing that she was not in the least interested in ending up under the knife of a cosmetic surgeon to work more, since wrinkles are part of life and tell what we are and who we have been, so why hide them?

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io