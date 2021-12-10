Sarah Jessica Parker with her family at the Just Like That premiere

At the premiere of And just like that, the reboot of ten episodes of Sex and the city – broadcast on Sky Series here in Italy – Sarah Jessica Parker showed up on the red carpet with her whole family. She, her husband and her son showed up on the red carpet holding hands. Unlike Carrie’s Sex and the City – a real landslide with love relationships – Sarah is madly in love with her husband and her son. After separating from Robert Downey Jr, Sarah met colleague Matthew Broderick and they haven’t split up since. They married in 1997 and together have three children: James, born in 2002 and present at the premiere, and the two twins Thabita and Marion, born in 2009 to a surrogate mother.

Sarah Jessica Parker is the perfect family portrait at the Just like that premiere

The two are still madly in love with each other, so much so that when he turned 59, Sarah dedicated a post full of love to him, in which she wrote: “Happy birthday, husband. We love you so much and we are really grateful that you were born “. For Sarah Jessica Parker, her marriage to her husband is a real journey, the two are “Friends and we talk a lot. Being silent for too long is not a good idea ”.

Before Matthew, however, Sarah Jessica Parker had a relationship with another colleague – Robert Downey Jr – met on the set of the film. Firstborn. The problems between the two came at a time when Robert was abusing hard drugs. After the lead actor of Iron Man, Parker was in a relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr, until she met the man who would become the man of her life, the one who would have accompanied her since 1993 to all the red carpets.