Sarah Jessica Parker, women’s right to grow old

Sarah Jessica Parker she was insulted on social networks for her wrinkles, gray hair, fifty-six springs. In short, to be aged. The American actress, after twenty years, is back in the role of the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in the sequel to “Sex and the city”, “And Just Like That”.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s answer

After weeks of attacks on social and media, Sarah could not take it anymore and blurted out against what she considered bad attacks and above all sexists. Interviewed by Vogue she said: “It would never have happened with a man. Everyone has to say something. I know how I look. I have no choice, what can I do about it? Stop getting old? To disappear?”.

The insults to Julia Roberts

A few years ago Julia Roberts was also offended on social networks for her aging. As if growing old was a fault and not the normal course of life. The haters called her a horrible woman who ages badly. A photo posted by her niece Emma Roberts who portrayed her and her aunt wearing make-up while playing cards, over a cup of tea, captured people’s attention and insults. Julia Roberts in an interview with Oprah Winfrey recounted the misadventure thus: “I was amazed at what I felt. I am a fifty year old woman and I know who I am, and yet I have suffered. I thought ‘What would have happened if I had been 15?’.

Anna Magnani

The famous phrase said by Anna Magnani about her wrinkles, which the actress never wanted to cover or remove: “Leave me all the wrinkles, don’t take off even one. It took me a lifetime to make them come“.