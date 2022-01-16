Sarah Knafo, who is the young muse of Zemmour. He admits: yes, we are together

Paris, January 16, 2022 – “She is my collaborator, my partner. Without her there would have been this campaign.” And that’s enough, the poisonous snakes are served. Eric Zemmour, the far-right candidate for the French presidency, admits everything to silence speculation about the nature of his relationship with Sarah Knafo. They are 35 years apart, he is married, she appears in the organization chart as “directrice de la stratégie” and passes for implacable …

Paris, January 16, 2022 – “She is my collaborator, my partner. Without her there would have been this campaign.” And that’s enough, the poisonous snakes are served. Eric Zemmour, the far-right candidate for the French presidency, admits everything to silence speculation about the nature of his relationship with Sarah Knafo. They have 35 years of difference, he is married, she figures in the organization chart as “directrice de la stratégie” and passes for an implacable shadow woman. You can’t blame the gossip masters if they threw themselves on the images of the two stolen on the beach in the South of France last fall. Closer dared the maximum on the cover: “Zemmour will become a father in 2022, his adviser is pregnant“. The ultra-conservative journalist, considered Macron’s main challenger but now down in the polls, did not take it well:”Public life yes, voyeurism no“. He said he would” jealously and fiercely defend “his family’s privacy. Born in 1958, gremlin ears that would make Lombroso agitated, Zemmour has decided to come out into the open on matters of the heart, which politicians have learned to hold high. consideration.

Sarah Knafo, 28, beautiful as a Marianna, she is therefore officially in her life and in the limelight although he is still married with the lawyer who gave him three children. They say about her: intelligent, ambitious hard worker, passionate about intrigues. “One who does not hesitate to hide things a bit to get her way”, malicious a college classmate. Where Zemmour moves there is her, obsessive in attention to detail, so devoted that she takes a leave of absence at the Court of Auditors to accompany him in the race for the Elysée.

The two families, of Algerian Jewish origins, have known each other for years. Madamoiselle, however, went beyond trust by offering her undeniable ability to weave the web and a very rich agenda of contacts.

Twenty-eight years seem a short time only to the evil ones. Sarah Knafo has a flawless resume, double degree in economics and political science, master in public affairs, the competition won at Ena, the prestigious training school of French high administration. Behind the rapid rise of the past few months is his right hand, but his left could lead to an equally sudden collapse.