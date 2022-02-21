Sarah Kohan dares to teach what Chicharito Hernández can no longer enjoy

Sarah Kohan showed the enormous fortune that remained after separating from Chicharito Hernández.

By:

Writing Passion Soccer February 20, 2022 10:10 a.m.

Chicharito Hernández is enjoying his single status and has even been seen very well accompanied by another woman. Gone seems to have been his relationship with Sarah Kohan, with whom he had two children: Noah and Nala.

Although the things between the player and the model have not been publicly whitewashed, the followers are convinced that each one is doing their own thing without caring what the rest thinks.

However, despite the fact that it was Chicharito who was seen in very good company, Sarah Kohan got the best part: the fortune she knew how to create together with the player.

Noah and Nala are their children, but it is Sarah Kohan who spends most of her time with the little ones. She is extremely present and nothing is lost in the lives of her children, something that Chicharito Hernández cannot keep up with because of her work commitments.

As proof of how much fun she’s having, Sarah Kohan shares postcards of her kids in action. Of course: without showing her face, since it was a request made by the player after separating from the model and not exactly on the best terms.