Sarah Kohan, out for a walk in London with her children

Last year the name of Sarah Cohan was placed in the center of public opinion following his separation from Javier The chicharito HernandezHowever, the model has turned the page. Immersed in a new stage after assuming the changes in her life, the Australian has remained focused on herself as well as on her children, whose upbringing is a full-time task that she enjoys to the fullest. At times, she has put aside her influencer role to dedicate herself fully to her little ones Noah Y nalawho are getting bigger. And although at this time she has opted to protect the privacy of her little ones as much as possible, she occasionally shares some glimpses of them, just as she has done now during a family trip to London.

Sarah took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her visit to British territory, which of course could not miss her children. “The Dreamiest Morning”, was the only thing the model wrote about her publication, in which she included a selection of photos of her and her little ones. In the first ones she was seen wearing a sophisticated black outfit, with a leather trench coat, striped pants, and a bag. chanell. The following images showed his tender companions, of which he did not again prefer not to show his little face. And although the shots were taken care of, that did not prevent us from appreciating how great they are and how happy they were in this adventure. In one of them, the two were seen running through a large garden, Noah in the lead and Nala behind him wearing a flirty pink and blue dress. In the last of the photographs you could see the oldest of the very curious brothers next to a parked car; In the place you could see the street sign that indicated that they were in Westminster.

Beyond the photos, the Australian did not share details about her stay in London, a city where she lived a long time ago with The chicharito, and in which his firstborn was born. In their StoriesSarah posted more photos from this same series, but first a quote from the book The History of Love of Nicole Krauss: “Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to answer all his life”. Although there will be among her followers who will venture to think that this phrase has some connection with the personal life of the model, the truth is that she usually shares many quotes, reflections and thoughts on her Instagram, without necessarily implying any relationship with your person.

This visit to London occurs two weeks before Noah’s third birthday arrives, so it would not be at all strange if this is precisely the reason for the trip. Last year the celebration was in Los Angeles, where they currently have their residence. Almost two weeks ago, and after a long time without posting on her social networks, the model shared some postcards from a beach destination, where her little ones were also present.

Sarah opens up about motherhood and the changes in her life

After those times in which she shared her day-to-day with her followers, and in which she was even encouraged to participate in a reality show with the father of her children, Sarah prefers to keep a certain distance from the public eye to take care of her privacy, as at some point she told the press that he approached her on the street when she was walking with her little ones. However, she recently made an exception and agreed to talk about her current life, motherhood, and how she copes with criticism. In an interview for the magazine faces, confessed that although he has found a taste for Los Angeles, he does not rule out moving again. “I never really liked living in Los Angeles. I used to come here a lot for work but it can be a very shallow place unless you have really good friends here and adjust. I love Europe, and I love London, I like being there“, he confessed, a statement that could well explain his current stay in the British capital.”But we’ll see what happens, who knows what the future holds. Although I have to say that after the pandemic I liked being here a little more,” she added. Questioned about her experience in motherhood, the model acknowledged that although there have been challenging moments, this stage is something that she treasures. “Definitely the changed for the better (his life)… Motherhood gave me a very strong purpose, and that is definitely what I always wanted.“, He acknowledged, and even admitted that he would like to expand his family one day. “I would like to have four children in total”revealed.

Although Sarah was already a well-known influencer before starting her relationship with The chicharitofrom her his fame had different reaches, which in turn led to another type of public exposure. “I choose certain parts of my life that I want to share, I think it’s difficult when people think they know everything about you, but everything can be overcome as long as there is a balance”, she commented, without making any allusion to the media situation that reached her last year. “I think if something really bothers me, if I say it, but you have to be bigger than that and just block it and continue because there will always be people like that“He said when referring to the comments he received on social networks. However, the Australian confessed that she was satisfied with how her life is now: “I am very happy, very full and everything has been wonderful.”

